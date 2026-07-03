Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar announced state preparations for a severe drought, urging farmers to sow crops based on rainfall due to declining reservoir inflows. He appealed for unity and advised against water-intensive crops until water levels improve.

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday said the state government has made necessary preparations to tackle a possible severe drought, following indications from the Centre and urged farmers to plan crop sowing based on expected rainfall and water availability.

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In a post on X, Shivakumar said the government had initiated measures to manage the anticipated crisis and appealed for collective efforts. "This year, there are indications of a severe drought, and the state government has made all preparations to effectively manage the situation; during this time of crisis, let us all unite and move forward with courage," he said.

Advice to Farmers Amid Declining Reservoir Levels

Highlighting the declining inflows into major reservoirs, Shivakumar advised farmers to plan sowing based on expected rainfall. "There is a forecast of a severe drought in the country this year. Compared to last year, the inflow to Tungabhadra, Ghataprabha, Malaprabha, Narayanapura, and Vanivilasa dams is zero. Rainfall in the Cauvery basin has decreased. Therefore, the problem is likely to increase. Farmers, do not pressure us regarding the release of water. Sow crops keeping the rainfall of the coming days in mind. If it rains, we will provide water. Ministers have been given charge of 2-3 districts, and I will travel to the four divisions and conduct inspections," he added.

State Instructs Precautionary Measures

Shivakumar said the state government has instructed various departments to take precautionary measures, including ensuring electricity supply, addressing drinking water and fodder requirements and expediting borewell drilling. "The Central Government has sent a message that a severe drought is coming to the country. Regarding electricity, I have instructed the Energy Department to take the necessary measures. I have instructed the district ministers to undertake tours regarding fodder and drinking water, and instructions have been given to drill borewells urgently. I will also tour the four divisions and then go to the district centers," he said.

Appeal to Avoid Water-Intensive Crops

Meanwhile, on Thursday, amid a sharp decline in inflows across major water bodies, DK Shivakumar appealed to farmers across the state to avoid cultivating water-intensive crops until reservoir levels improve.

Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru, Shivakumar said agricultural decisions must be aligned with monsoon progress and actual water availability in reservoirs. "This is a matter of serious concern. I appeal to farmers not to come under pressure to sow crops relying solely on reservoir water. If there is no water, we will not be able to release water for irrigation," the CM said.

He added, "Therefore, farmers should make decisions based on the progress of the monsoon. Until the reservoirs are adequately filled, I urge them not to take decisions on raising water-intensive crops."