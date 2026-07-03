A 21-year-old man in Delhi died after his unemployed elder brother allegedly stabbed him. The dispute arose after the victim advised his brother to find work. Police have arrested the accused and recovered the weapon.

Delhi: Man Stabbed by Brother Over Work Advice Dies

A 21-year-old man who was allegedly stabbed by his elder brother following a domestic dispute in southwest Delhi's Rajokari Pahadi succumbed to his injuries during treatment at Safdarjung Hospital on Thursday, police said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to the Delhi Police, the incident took place on June 30 after a PCR call regarding a stabbing was received at PS Vasant Kunj South. By the time police reached the spot, the injured, identified as Om Prakash alias Prakash Singh, had already been shifted to Safdarjung Hospital.

During the investigation, police found that the victim was allegedly stabbed by his elder brother, Roop Singh alias Kalia, after an argument at home. The accused, who is unemployed and allegedly addicted to intoxicants, became enraged after the victim advised him to take up work, police said.

An FIR was initially registered under Section 109(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and the accused was arrested. Police said the weapon of offence (knife) and the clothes worn by the accused at the time of the incident have been recovered and seized. The accused is also found to have been previously involved in several criminal cases, police added. On Thursday, following the victim's death during treatment, police invoked Section 103(1) BNS (murder) in place of Section 109(1) BNS. The body has been preserved for post-mortem examination at Safdarjung Hospital. Further investigation is underway.

Other Recent Murders in Delhi

Earlier in a separate incident in July, a youth was shot dead in South Delhi's Sangam Vihar area, with police suspecting that the murder may have stemmed from an old rivalry, officials said. The deceased was identified as Hradesh, a resident of the Sangam Vihar locality. According to preliminary information, unidentified assailants allegedly shot Hradesh, resulting in his death.

Arrest Made in Khajuri Khas Murder

Earlier, the Delhi Police arrested the accused allegedly involved in the murder of 40-year-old Azharuddin, whose body was found near Khajuri Khas metro station, according to officials. The case was registered under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Khajuri Khas Police Station after the victim's body was found near Khajuri Khas Metro Station on June 8.

A dedicated team led by Inspector JP Meena, Station House Officer, Khajuri Khas Police Station, comprising Inspector Uttam Kumar and other police personnel, under the close supervision of Yatin Sharma, IPS, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Khajuri Khas, conducted a meticulous investigation. (ANI)