A woman from Delhi shared a video detailing a 'traumatic' incident where she was harassed and slapped by two men on a scooter in Janakpuri while walking home. She posted the video on social media to raise awareness about the daily safety concerns faced by women.

For a woman from Delhi, what was meant to be a routine stroll home became dangerous and "traumatic," leaving her "frightened" and even annoyed. The woman posted a video on social media in which she described the entire event. According to the post, the woman got into a cab and was heading home. From the taxi to her house, it was supposedly only a minute's walk. However, the walk turned scary after she got harassed in broad daylight by two scooter riders. Allegedly, the speeding men slapped her from the back and drove away.

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As per the video, the woman claimed that the incident happened in Delhi’s Janakpuri area. The woman further claimed that she was sharing the incident online to spread awareness and alertness.

“This video is shared to raise awareness and alert others. I don’t want anyone else to experience what I went through. It was traumatic, frightening, By sharing this, I hope more people become aware of the reality that many women face every day. No woman should have to feel unsafe while simply going home from work. Please stay alert, look out for one another, and share this message so that more people understand the importance of women’s safety,” the post read.

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Internet Reacts

“The fact that she had to justify what she was wearing,” a user said. “This is so sad that people are now also showing the outfit that they were wearing, even though clothes were never the issue. It’s the men, men are the issue,” added another person.

“Not a single girl has been spared from such incidents. 99% of girls will relate to this horror,” added another person. “And even the police will be reluctant to help,” added another person. “Report to the nearest police station. CCTV may be there and it’s super easy to track anyone if a policeman is willing to do so,” added another.