Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami hears public grievances on roads, water, pensions and welfare schemes, directs officials to ensure timely resolution and releases the ‘Dhanya Dhanya Dhami Ji’ song and poster.

Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami interacted with the residents hailing from various regions of the state at the residence of the Chief Minister. He heard out their grievances and issued instructions to the officials to act promptly on the matter. The public interaction was organized at Mukhyasevak Sadan with issues related to roads, drinking water, electricity, health, education, land and financial assistance being raised by the people.

People also complained about their problems in availing pensions and benefits from various welfare schemes of the government. The Chief Minister heard out their grievances and instructed the officials to coordinate with the concerned departments for effective resolution of the complaints without any delay.

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Hears Public Complaints, Issues Instructions

The people from various regions of the state shared their problems during the interaction with the Chief Minister. Various issues related to infrastructure, public services, land disputes, financial assistance and welfare schemes of the government were raised by the people during the interaction.

He instructed the officials present during the interaction to coordinate with the respective departments for solving the complaints. He said that hearing grievances of the people is not enough but the proper follow-up action must follow within a reasonable timeframe

Public Grievance Redressal Is A Top Priority For The Government

Dhami stated that redressing the grievances of citizens continues to be one of the top priorities of the state. He said there needs to be more accountability among departments and requested the officials to deal with grievances in a sensitive and responsible manner.

The Chief Minister also said that people should not be compelled to keep coming to the government offices to have their issues sorted out. He directed the officials to coordinate properly among departments and not keep any complaints of citizens pending for no justified reason. The government, he said, should concentrate on providing immediate relief to people.

Special Focus On Villages In Remote Areas

The Chief Minister mentioned the problems being faced by the people living in villages which are situated in remote areas. Geographical constraints can often make it difficult for people to approach the government offices and the Chief Minister asked the officials to pay special attention to such grievances.

Dhami said that the state government is determined to sort out the grievances of the citizens.

Dhami Launches ‘Dhanya Dhanya Dhami Ji’ Song And Poster

In connection with the public grievances meeting, the Chief Minister also launched the song and poster of 'Dhanya Dhanya Dhami Ji'. The song has been sung by Nirmal Anuragi and Anjali Anuragi, whereas the music direction has been provided by Ranjit Singh.

The occasion marked the dual function of grievance redressal along with the launch of the musical album, as the Chief Minister interacted with the citizens and sought to resolve their problems.