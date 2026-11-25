Police arrested a man in Gujarat's Bharuch for sexually assaulting his friend's two-year-old daughter after the child's mother rejected his advances. The accused lured the toddler away from her home with chocolates and took her to his room.

A 28-year-old man has been arrested in Gujarat's Bharuch district for allegedly sexually assaulting his friend's two-year-old daughter after the child's mother repeatedly rejected his advances. Police said the accused lured the toddler away with chocolates. He then took her to his room and assaulted her. The incident reportedly stemmed from the man's anger over the woman's refusal to enter into a relationship with him. According to the police complaint, he had been pressuring her to have an illicit relationship despite knowing that she was married.

Man threatened woman after she rejected him

The accused, identified as Surendrakumar, was a friend of the woman's husband. He had allegedly been making advances towards her and repeatedly pressuring her to enter into a relationship with him.

However, the woman refused his demands. Police said the accused subsequently threatened her over the phone, warning her of serious consequences if she continued to reject him.

Investigators suspect that he targeted the woman's young daughter as an act of revenge for her refusal.

Toddler lured away with chocolates

According to the complaint filed by the child's mother, the toddler was playing in the courtyard of their house when the accused approached her.

He allegedly offered the two-year-old chocolates and persuaded her to accompany him to his room. Once there, he sexually assaulted the child before leaving her with serious injuries to her private parts.

The assault came to light after the family learnt what had happened to the toddler. Her parents subsequently approached the police and filed a complaint against the accused.

Accused arrested under POCSO Act

Following the complaint, police registered a case against Surendrakumar under relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and other applicable laws.

The accused was arrested and subsequently produced before a special POCSO court in Bharuch. Police sought his remand for further questioning as part of the investigation.

Investigators are examining the circumstances of the assault and the allegations that the accused had threatened the child's mother before targeting her daughter.

Further investigation into the case is underway.