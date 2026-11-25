A woman has been arrested for allegedly killing her son in Karnataka over his decision to marry a married woman from another caste. Police said she attacked him with a wooden log while he was sleeping outside their house.

A 55-year-old woman in Karnataka village has been arrested for allegedly killing her 33-year-old son by hitting him on the head with a wooden log while he was asleep. She reportedly committed the crime following a dispute over his decision to marry a married woman from another caste, police said on Tuesday. The victim, identified as Muthuraj, worked at a factory in Mattikere, Bengaluru and returned to his native Jakkenahalli village in Tumakuru district during weekends. He also took up catering work during his free time.

What happened on the night of the murder?

According to police, the incident took place late on Sunday night when Muthuraj was sleeping on a mat outside his house. His mother, Shivamma, allegedly approached him and repeatedly struck him on the head with a wooden stick or rod, leaving him with severe injuries.

The crime came to light on Monday morning when his sister, Narasamma, went to wake him up. She noticed bloodstains on the mat and found that her brother had died.

Police subsequently examined CCTV footage from a neighbouring house. The footage reportedly showed Shivamma approaching her sleeping son and attacking him with a wooden object.

Mother opposed Muthuraj's relationship with married woman from other caste

A preliminary investigation revealed that Muthuraj was in a relationship with a married woman from another caste in the same village. The woman has two children, and he reportedly wanted to marry her despite his family's objections.

His mother had strongly opposed the relationship and repeatedly advised him to marry an unmarried woman. However, he apparently remained firm in his decision.

Police suspect that the ongoing disagreement over his marriage plans led to the murder.

Shivamma was questioned and reportedly confessed to the crime during interrogation. Tumakuru Rural Police arrested her after examining the evidence. Further investigation is underway.

(With inputs from agencies)