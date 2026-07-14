Assam BJP MLA Manab Deka has coined the term 'Facebook Terrorism', accusing a "leftist, socialist and Congress gang" of maligning Assam's image and disrupting development by spreading negativity and lies on social media platforms.

'Facebook Terrorism' in Assam

Assam's BJP MLA Manab Deka on Tuesday said that a trend and new terrorism has started in Assam, which he dubs Facebook Terrorism, that is trying to malign Assam's image at the national and global levels and also trying to disrupt the state's development.

"Everything depends on peace, development. Now Assam is a peaceful state, there is no terrorism, agitation. But there is a new trend from Facebook putting Assam in a different manner by some leftist, socialist and Congress gang. So that terrorism need to be handled carefully. Because I think it has created a bad reputation of Assam. Writing or putting bad of Assam on social is not factual. That is why I called them Facebook Terrorism," BJP MLA Manab Deka told ANI.

"A section of people who are left minded has started a new terrorism in Assam and they are always opposing the government works. Social Media is an open platform. If you post something irresponsibility then it will reach across the globe and I consider it as a terrorism. Basically it has run by leftist gang," MLA Manab Deka said.

Focus on Development and Investment

Participating in the budget discussion of the 16th Assam Legislative Assembly and thanking the Leader of the House, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Finance Minister Jayanta Mallabarua, Deka highlighted the importance of the state government's semiconductor and Aviation Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) initiatives.

Semiconductor Industry as Future Fuel

Laying emphasis on the semiconductor industry, Manab Deka said that the state government is taking a futuristic approach. "While petroleum was the fuel of the 20th century, semiconductors are the fuel of the 21st century. The value of semiconductors is much more than what the value of petroleum was in the 20th century. Today, this government is opening the gates to the future by creating an environment for the semiconductor industry," Deka said in the house.

He further stressed the industrial growth that would follow, as many industries are dependent on semiconductors. He cited the example of how China and Taiwan once topped the charts in electronics manufacturing.

Challenge to the Opposition

Taking a dig at the opposition, he said those who livestream from Ganeshguri opposing development in the state should end their double standards, as they are the same people who target the government for the lack of development.

"The opposition should make it clear what they want. If they want development, they should join hands and become brand ambassadors of the semiconductor industry, be it Leader of the Opposition Wazed Ali Choudhury or Akhil Gogoi," BJP MLA Manab Deka said.

Call for Investment and End to 'Intellectual Terrorism'

While thanking the government for bringing an end to terrorism in the state, Deka called for an end to "intellectual terrorism", alleging that some people often peddle lies on social media platforms and create a negative impression of the state among the global business community.

"I request the Chief Minister, with folded hands, to bring investors like Adani and Ambani to the State. If I get a chance to host them in Lakhimpur, I would do so with a grand traditional welcome," Deka said, highlighting the need for investment across various sectors," BJP MLA Manab Deka said.

(ANI)