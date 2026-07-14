The MP cabinet, chaired by CM Mohan Yadav, approved proposals worth Rs 10,800 crore. Key decisions include Rs 8,445 crore for urban infrastructure and a Rs 1,587 crore government guarantee for moong procurement under the Price Support Scheme.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav chaired a cabinet meeting held at Mantralaya in Bhopal on Tuesday, and the council of ministers gave the nod to several proposals worth Rs 10,800 crore aimed at strengthening infrastructure, urban development, irrigation and public welfare across the state.

Among the major decisions, the Cabinet approved Rs 8,445 crore for urban infrastructure development over the next five years to accelerate the transformation of cities.

Moong Procurement Guarantee

To facilitate procurement of moong beyond the Government of India's target under the Price Support Scheme (PSS) for the Rabi Marketing Season 2024-25 (Rabi Year 2023-24), the Cabinet approved an interest-free government guarantee of Rs 1,587 crore. Under the decision, the State Government will provide an interest-free government guarantee of Rs 396 crore for the outstanding credit limit availed from Punjab National Bank for a period of six months, from July 19, 2026, to January 18, 2027. An interest-free government guarantee of Rs 1,191 crore for the outstanding credit limit availed from the State Bank of India for a period of one year, from July 3, 2026, to July 2, 2027.

Kundaliya Irrigation Project

The cabinet further sanctioned Rs 245.45 crore for the continuation of the Water Resources Department's Kundaliya Major Irrigation Project in Rajgarh district during the 16th Central Finance Commission period, from April 1, 2026, to March 31, 2031. The project aims to create irrigation potential over 1.39 lakh hectares in Rajgarh and Agar-Malwa districts through the construction of a dam and the implementation of a micro-irrigation system.

Take-Home Ration Supply

Additionally, the Cabinet also decided to transfer the responsibility for the production and supply of Take-Home Ration (THR) from the Madhya Pradesh Rajya Ajeevika Forum to the Women and Child Development Department with immediate effect. As an interim arrangement, the Women and Child Development Department has been authorised to procure and supply supplementary nutrition through Self-Help Groups (SHGs). It will also ensure the supply of Take-Home Ration through short-term tenders until the Government of India issues revised guidelines, following which a permanent mechanism will be established in accordance with the new norms.

Commercial Tax Department Funding

In another decision, the Cabinet approved Rs 521.04 crore for the continued operation of three establishment schemes under the Commercial Tax Department for the next five financial years, from 2026-27 to 2030-31. The approved allocation includes Rs 60.81 crore for the department's headquarters, Rs 434.81 crore for district offices and Rs 25.42 crore for regional offices. The funds will be used for employees' salaries and allowances, office expenses, professional services and the maintenance of machinery, furniture and vehicles. (ANI)