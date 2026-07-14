Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre, prime accused in the assault on doctors and nurses at a Dombivli hospital, was granted bail by the court on a personal bond of Rs 50,000. The court considered his medical condition before granting bail.

Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre, the prime accused in the case involving the assault on doctors and nurses at Dombivli's Shastri Nagar Hospital, was granted bail by the court on a personal bond of Rs 50,000.

Court Grants Bail

Ramesh Mhatre's lawyer, MK Qazi, said that they addressed the objections raised by the prosecution and, after hearing the arguments, the court granted the Shiv Sena leader bail. Qazi told ANI, "We had filed a bail application for Ramesh Mhatre. Following the filing, the Investigating Officer (IO) and the Assistant Public Prosecutor (APP) submitted their responses today. We then presented detailed arguments. During the proceedings, the APP and the IO raised numerous objections regarding various points that emerged; we addressed all those objections in our arguments. After hearing the arguments, the Honourable Court granted bail to Ramesh Mhatre."

Case Background and Arrests

The court delivered the verdict after considering Ramesh Mhatre's medical condition, as he was hospitalised following his arrest. The case pertains to the July 6 alleged assault on doctors and nurses at Shastri Nagar Hospital in Dombivli, which triggered widespread outrage among the medical fraternity.

Mhatre was arrested under Sections 132 and 121(1) in connection with a case registered at Vishnunagar Police Station in Dombivli. Police said four accused have been arrested in the case so far. Mhatre was sent into police custody till July 13. The court had earlier rejected his plea to appear via video conferencing.

Mhatre Denies Allegations

Earlier, Mhatre had refuted all the claims of the alleged assault on women doctors and nurses, stating that the CCTV footage "may look that way" due to the angle. Mhatre asserted that he did not raise a hand on any medical staff during the visit.

Political Fallout

The case had ignited a political row in Maharashtra, with the Opposition hitting out at Shiv Sena and Mahayuti over the alleged assault. (ANI)