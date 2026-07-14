Project Udaan, a Resonia Ltd initiative, trained 111 youth in Assam in electrical and beauty skills. 56 graduates secured jobs, marking a significant milestone in bridging the local employment gap and promoting self-reliance in Bodoland.

Project Udaan, a flagship skill development and community welfare initiative by Resonia Ltd, celebrated a major milestone after successfully training 111 local youth in specialised workforce skills. The program, implemented in partnership with the Lok Bharti Education Society, aims to create sustainable career pathways and bridge the employment gap for young men and women in the region.

The initiative has already delivered immediate economic impact, with 56 graduates securing direct employment in the electrical and beauty sectors through targeted placement drives. The milestone was marked during a Certificate & Placement Ceremony at the Lok Bharti Skilling Centre in Kukurmari in Assam's Chirang district. The event featured key dignitaries, including MLA Paniram Brahma and Chirang District Commissioner Gakul Chandra Brahma, who joined corporate representatives, local officials, and proud families to felicitate the new graduates.

Dignitaries Praise Initiative

Addressing the gathering, Paniram Brahma lauded Project Udaan for creating meaningful employment opportunities for local youth and said initiatives that combine quality skilling with assured placement are vital for building a self-reliant and prosperous Bodoland.

"The greatest strength of our youth lies in their skills. Programmes like Project Udaan not only prepare young people for employment but also instil confidence and open new pathways for dignified livelihoods. Such initiatives are essential for the long-term socio-economic development of our region," MLA Paniram Brahma said.

The MLA congratulated all the trainees who successfully completed the programme and encouraged them to utilise their newly acquired skills to build successful careers while contributing to the development of their communities.

Programme Outcomes and Placement Details

Project Udaan enrolled 120 candidates, comprising 60 beauticians and 60 electrician trainees. Of these, 111 candidates successfully completed the training programme, including 55 beauticians and 56 electrician trainees. A total of 101 trainees appeared for the assessment process, including 50 beauticians and 51 electrician candidates. Subsequently, 64 trainees participated in placement interviews, resulting in 56 successful placements, including 16 beauticians and 40 electrician trainees.

Many of the electricians received job offers from local establishments in and around Bongaigaon, as well as from a global manufacturer of automotive components with major plants in Delhi and Ahmedabad.

Commitment to Community Development

The initiative has been designed to bridge the gap between skill development and employability by providing market-oriented vocational training and facilitating placement opportunities through industry linkages. Representatives of reaffirmed the company's commitment to community development through initiatives that enhance employability, strengthen local capacities and create sustainable livelihood opportunities for youth in the project area.

The programme also featured interactions between trainees and guests, experience-sharing sessions, and the distribution of certificates and placement letters to the successful candidates. (ANI)