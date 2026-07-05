A shocking incident has come to light in Basirhat, West Bengal. An aunt allegedly killed her nephew and then died by suicide after the two, who were reportedly in an affair, ran away from home a month ago. Police found the woman's body on a railway track and the man's body in a rented house.

Basirhat: A truly shocking incident has rocked Basirhat. A relationship, said to be an illicit affair, has ended in a terrible tragedy. An aunt has allegedly murdered her nephew and then died by suicide. The two had reportedly run away from home together about a month ago.

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On Saturday morning, police found the woman's body on a railway track, while the young man's body was discovered inside a rented house. The incident has caused a huge stir in the entire area. The deceased have been identified as Debashish Mondal, 32, and Runu Mondal, 33. Both of them originally belong to the Tetara area in Basirhat. Police have started an investigation into the two unnatural deaths.

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How did they know each other?

According to family sources, Runu Mondal got married about 14 years ago and moved to Bongaon. During her visits to her parents' home, she reconnected with Debashish Mondal, whom she knew from before. Some family members claim that this acquaintance soon turned into a close bond, and they eventually started a romantic relationship.

Running away from home

This alleged affair was causing a lot of tension in both families. The families claim that about a month ago, Debashish and Runu ran away from home. Despite searching for them, neither family could find them. Debashish's family also claims that he had called his father a few days ago, saying he was in great distress and wanted to return home. Things reportedly took a horrifying turn on Friday night.

What happened on Friday night?

The deceased man's family alleges that late on Friday night, Runu Mondal called Debashish's father and told him that she had killed Debashish and was going to die by suicide herself. However, the police have not yet officially confirmed this claim.

On Saturday morning, Runu Mondal's body was recovered from the railway line in the Anantapur area, near Basirhat station. Meanwhile, Debashish Mondal's body was found in a rented house near Maylakola in Basirhat. Acting on a tip-off from locals, the police reached the spot, broke down the locked door, and recovered the man's body.

Two bodies recovered

Both bodies have been sent for post-mortem. Investigators are trying to determine if this is a case of murder and suicide, or if there is another angle to it. So far, Runu Mondal's family has not given any statement.

However, Debashish's family is firm in their allegation that Runu first murdered Debashish and then jumped in front of a train. The police are now investigating to find out the real cause, the time of death, and the sequence of events that led to this tragic end. The post-mortem and forensic reports are expected to provide a clearer picture.

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