A bride and groom shocked their wedding guests by making an unusual entrance inside a giant transparent bubble. The viral video of their Zorb-like arrival sparked a wave of hilarious reactions and interpretations on social media.

A bride and groom made an unusual entrance at their wedding after arriving at the venue inside a giant transparent bubble, leaving social media users wondering whether this was a wedding or a particularly elaborate game of Zorbing. After being posted by many sources, a video of the couple's peculiar entrance became popular on social media.

The bride and groom are seen in the video slowly entering the site while standing within a massive, person-sized translucent ball while wearing traditional wedding attire. The enormous ball is similar to a Zorb, which is a big inflatable sphere that allows people to enter inside and roll or move about inside a translucent, cushioned chamber. Since zorbing is typically connected to leisure pursuits and theme parks, its appearance at a wedding is all the more peculiar.

Guests are seeing the unexpected entry from all sides as the pair walks hand in hand within the transparent bubble. The strange wedding entrance soon became a topic of discussion on the internet, with viewers creating their own interpretations of the enormous bubble.

Watch Viral Video

Scroll to load tweet…

Someone made a joke about the possibility that the person who planned the action was attempting to remind the couple that they had been "living in a bubble" and that it will inevitably burst after marriage.

Another user took a more business-minded view of the spectacle, joking that being able to sell a Zorb to a wedding planner was a very specific kind of achievement. Others were less thrilled, wondering what precisely made the unconventional setting so appealing and why the wedding guests seemed to find the entry so thrilling.