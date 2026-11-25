Consumers in Uttar Pradesh have allegedly manipulated the software and internal electronic circuitry of smart meters to conceal their actual power consumption.

Consumers in Uttar Pradesh have allegedly manipulated the software and internal electronic circuitry of smart meters to conceal their actual power consumption. The vigilance wing of the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has booked three consumers in Lucknow's Saadatganj area after laboratory tests confirmed tampering with their electricity meters.

Unlike conventional electricity theft methods involving illegal connections, hooks or meter bypasses, this emerging technique exploits the electronic measurement and recording mechanisms of smart meters without interrupting the regular power supply.

Officials said unauthorised physical modifications to a meter's internal circuitry, software or firmware can compromise its ability to accurately record electricity consumption. As a result, consumers continue drawing power through the authorised electricity network while their actual usage remains underreported in bills.

The manipulation also makes detection challenging, as the meters appear normal from the outside and can easily escape notice during routine inspections.

The alleged tampering came to light during an inspection by a joint enforcement team led by sub-inspector Ratan Kumar Pandey, along with engineers from the raid and testing divisions. The team detected three suspicious electricity meters in Takiya Saadatganj, falling under the jurisdiction of Thakurganj police station.

The suspected meters were immediately sealed and sent for laboratory examination, which subsequently confirmed software manipulation.

The three consumers booked in the case have been identified as Salma Bano and Raees Ahmad, both of whom had sanctioned domestic electricity connections of 3kW each, and Hamid. The latter was allegedly found consuming an unauthorised load of 2.206kW against his sanctioned 2kW connection.

Following the findings, cases were registered against all three consumers at Lucknow's Anti-Power Theft police station.

Additional Director General of Police (Vigilance) RK Swarnkar said the emerging method of electricity theft presented a significant technical challenge, requiring authorities to go beyond conventional physical inspections.

He emphasised the need to examine internal electronic systems, software configurations and electricity consumption records to uncover such sophisticated manipulation. Swarnkar also warned that strict legal action would be taken against those involved in electricity theft.

Meanwhile, UP Rajya Vidyut Upbhokta Parishad chairman Avadhesh Kumar Verma said the consumer body had repeatedly questioned the reliability of smart meters and expressed concerns over the use of Chinese components in them. He claimed that the latest vigilance findings had vindicated the organisation's longstanding concerns.

Meanwhile, UPPCL vigilance teams have intensified inspections across Uttar Pradesh to crack down on electricity theft. Their ongoing drives are targeting e-rickshaw charging facilities, commercial establishments and other premises suspected of power theft.