Biggest LSD haul: NCB recovers drugs worth thousands of crores, 6 arrested

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday seized drugs worth crores, calling it the biggest ever drug seizure made by the anti-drugs agency. It busted a pan-India drugs trafficking network, operating through the dark web. The probe agency also arrested six people, who are students and youngsters, in connection with the case and seized 15,000 bloats of LSD.

"We arrested six suspects in two incidents and recovered 15,000 LSD blots, which is 2,500 more than the legal limit. This medication comes in commercial quantities of 0.1 grammes. It is a particularly deadly synthetic substance.It's the biggest seizure in the last two decades," Singh said.

"We seized 2.5 kilogrammes of marijuana, Rs. 4.65 lakh, and Rs. 20 lakhs deposited in bank accounts," Singh claimed.

The NCB officer added that the drug network had extended over nations including Poland, the Netherlands, and the United States as well as several Indian states like Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh, as well as the Delhi-NCR.

“LSD abuse is largely prevalent among youngsters and it can lead to serious health issues," he said. Under the Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, anybody found in possession of even 0.1 grammes of LSD is subject to severe legal consequences.

Last month, in a special operation with the Indian Navy, the agency recovered 2,525 kg of methamphetamine worth Rs 25,000 crores in a boat along the coast of Kerala. The special operation, named Operation Samudragupta, was launched in February 2022 and more than 4,000 kg of drugs have been seized so far.

