Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Biggest LSD haul: NCB recovers drugs worth thousands of crores, 6 arrested

    The Narcotics Control Bureau seized drugs worth crores, calling it the biggest ever drug seizure made by the anti-drugs agency. Large amounts of party drug LSD were recovered. 

    Biggest LSD haul NCB recovers drugs worth thousands of crores 6 arrested gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 6, 2023, 5:30 PM IST

    The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday seized drugs worth crores, calling it the biggest ever drug seizure made by the anti-drugs agency. It busted a pan-India drugs trafficking network, operating through the dark web. The probe agency also arrested six people, who are students and youngsters, in connection with the case and seized 15,000 bloats of LSD.

    "We arrested six suspects in two incidents and recovered 15,000 LSD blots, which is 2,500 more than the legal limit. This medication comes in commercial quantities of 0.1 grammes. It is a particularly deadly synthetic substance.It's the biggest seizure in the last two decades," Singh said.

    "We seized 2.5 kilogrammes of marijuana, Rs. 4.65 lakh, and Rs. 20 lakhs deposited in bank accounts," Singh claimed.

    Also Read | Rs 20,000 for Delhi-Mumbai flight? Here's why flight ticket prices are soaring

    The NCB officer added that the drug network had extended over nations including Poland, the Netherlands, and the United States as well as several Indian states like Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh, as well as the Delhi-NCR.

    “LSD abuse is largely prevalent among youngsters and it can lead to serious health issues," he said. Under the Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, anybody found in possession of even 0.1 grammes of LSD is subject to severe legal consequences.

    Also Read | Kerala: Former student booked for forging Maharajas college certificates to be guest lecturer

    Last month, in a special operation with the Indian Navy, the agency recovered 2,525 kg of methamphetamine worth Rs 25,000 crores in a boat along the coast of Kerala. The special operation, named Operation Samudragupta, was launched in February 2022 and more than 4,000 kg of drugs have been seized so far.

    Also Read | Indian Railways derails Congress claim on train ticket cancellations

    Last Updated Jun 6, 2023, 5:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rs 20000 for Delhi Mumbai flight Here is why flight ticket prices are soaring gcw

    Rs 20,000 for Delhi-Mumbai flight? Here's why flight ticket prices are soaring

    Manipur Forces inflict casualties on insurgents after BSF soldier is killed

    Manipur: Forces inflict casualties on insurgents after BSF soldier is killed

    Kerala: Former student Vidya, booked for forging Maharajas college certificates to be guest lecturer anr

    Kerala: Former student booked for forging Maharajas college certificates to be guest lecturer

    Controversy erupts in Maharajas College over SFI state secretary PM Arsho's 'pass' mark list without sitting for exam anr

    Controversy erupts in Maharaja's College over SFI state secretary's 'pass' mark list without sitting for exam

    Air India Delhi San Francisco flight makes emergency landing in Russia gcw

    Air India Delhi-San Francisco flight makes emergency landing in Russia

    Recent Stories

    football Huge setback: Kerala Blasters temporarily shuts down women's team after men's side fined by AIFF snt

    Huge setback: Kerala Blasters temporarily shuts down women's team after men's side fined by AIFF

    Happy Pride Month: Check out 7 Indian films that raised the bar in creating LGBTQIA+ narratives ADC

    Happy Pride Month: Check out 7 Indian films that raised the bar in creating LGBTQIA+ narratives

    Rs 20000 for Delhi Mumbai flight Here is why flight ticket prices are soaring gcw

    Rs 20,000 for Delhi-Mumbai flight? Here's why flight ticket prices are soaring

    Manipur Forces inflict casualties on insurgents after BSF soldier is killed

    Manipur: Forces inflict casualties on insurgents after BSF soldier is killed

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Captain Rohit Sharma raring to go; says 'want to win games, championships' osf

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Captain Rohit Sharma raring to go; says 'want to win games, championships'

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon