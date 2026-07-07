Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan reviewed the progress of the Kedarnath reconstruction and Badrinath Master Plan, directing officials to expedite pending works and enhance pilgrim facilities.

Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan reviewed the current state of repair and renovation activities in Kedarnath. He also asked departments to maintain construction quality and complete all pending work within the prescribed deadlines.

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Badrinath Master Plan Priority

The panel also evaluated the execution of the Badrinath Master Plan comprising significant infrastructure projects, public amenities, riverfront development and facilities for pilgrims. Officials were instructed to clear bottlenecks and expedite work in places where delays were detected.

Improved Facilities for Char Dham Yatra Pilgrims

The Char Dham Yatra pilgrims should have a seamless and comfortable experience from the beginning of their travel till their return, said the Chief Secretary. He ordered the officials to boost basic facilities, improve traffic management, increase signs and guarantee improved cooperation between the departments.

Timeliness of Project Implementation

Bardhan asked all the implementing agencies to maintain strict oversight of the progress of ongoing activities and ensure they are completed on time. He said that the timely implementation of the projects will strengthen pilgrimage infrastructure and enhance tourism and the local economy in Uttarakhand.