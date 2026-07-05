Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal is set for a two-day visit to Dehradun from July 9 to assess the party's preparations for the 2027 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, where he will hold a series of high-level meetings with state leaders.

Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal will be on a two-day visit to Dehradun, Uttarakhand, starting from July 9 and 10, to assess preparations for the 2027 Uttarakhand Assembly elections.

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Sharing the information, Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee Media Chairman Rajeev Maharshi said that upon his arrival in Dehradun on July 9, KC Venugopal will hold a meeting with the Pradesh Congress Committee President, Ganesh Godiyal; the Leader of the Opposition, Yadhpal Arya; members of the Central Election Committee (CEC), former state presidents, and Congress Working Committee (CWC) members.

He will subsequently chair a meeting of the Pradesh Congress Political Affairs Committee. Later in the day, the AICC General Secretary (Organisation) will meet the presidents of the District and City Congress Committees, along with the heads of the party's frontal organisations, departments, and various cells.

On July 10, Venugopal will meet senior party leaders in the morning.

Congress Launches Campaign for Uttarakhand Polls

In June, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, addressed a public rally at Simkali Ground in Almora, formally launching the Congress party's campaign for the upcoming Uttarakhand Assembly elections and sounding the poll bugle from the region.

The event was attended by several senior Congress leaders, including Uttarakhand Congress in-charge Kumari Selja, former Chief Minister Harish Rawat, Leader of the Opposition Yashpal Arya, PCC President Ganesh Godiyal, and other party functionaries.

Party Expels Three Members for 'Indiscipline'

Meanwhile, ahead of Venugopal's visit, Uttarakhand Congress expelled Mahendra Lunthi, Bhavana Nagarkoti, and Deepak Lunthi from primary membership of the party for six years for alleged "anti-party activities and gross indiscipline" after indiscipline on stage during the Parivartan Sankalp Conference held in Pithoragarh on June 30.

Congress is looking for a revival in Uttarakhand after losing the last two Assembly elections.(ANI)