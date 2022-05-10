Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Big relief for BJP's Tajinder Bagga after court puts stay on arrest till July 5

    The court was hearing Bagga's motion for a stay of execution on the arrest warrant issued by a Mohali court last week. The arrest warrant stems from a complaint filed against him by the Punjab Police last month. 

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published May 10, 2022, 12:56 PM IST

    The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday prohibited the Punjab government from taking any action against Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga until July 5, thus sheltering him from arrest.

    The court was hearing Bagga's motion for a stay of execution on the arrest warrant issued by a Mohali court last week. The arrest warrant stems from a complaint filed against him by the Punjab Police last month. He was first granted reprieve until May 10, but it was extended today.

    The Punjab High Court ordered the Punjab Police on Saturday not to take any coercive action against Bagga till the next hearing date. His arrest had also been postponed by the court until May 10. Bagga thanked the court for the stay of arrest.

    The Delhi Police have filed a kidnapping complaint in connection with his arrest. Haryana Police blocked Punjab Police from transporting him to the AAP-ruled state. Haryana Police intercepted the Punjab Police squad transporting Bagga to Punjab.

    Bagga was later transported to Delhi by a Delhi Police squad and transported to the DDU hospital as a Medico-Legal-Case (MLC) before being presented before a Dwarka court magistrate. Bagga alleged that after coming home, Punjab Police stormed into his house and detained him. He also made significant claims against the Punjab Police, claiming that they handled him "like a terrorist."

    Last month, the Punjab Police charged Bagga, who has been attacking Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal for his remarks on 'The Kashmir Files,' with making an inflammatory statement, inciting religious hatred, and criminal intimidation.

    Last Updated May 10, 2022, 1:06 PM IST
