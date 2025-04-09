Lifestyle
Walking briskly for 30 minutes daily improves heart health and lowers the risk of cardiovascular diseases.
A 45-minute walk helps burn calories effectively, making it great for managing or losing weight.
A 20-minute evening walk can reduce stress, improve mood, and boost overall mental clarity.
Walking for 30–40 minutes strengthens bones and tones muscles, improving overall stability and strength.
A 25-minute walk in the morning helps regulate your sleep cycle and promotes deeper, restful sleep.
A post-meal walk of 10–15 minutes lowers blood sugar levels and improves metabolic health.
