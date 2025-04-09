user
user icon

1xBet popularises cricket outside India: landmark partnership with European Cricket Network

1xBet has always been the most loyal fan of cricket and will now promote it not only in India, UAE and Africa, but also in Europe.

1xBet popularises cricket outside India: landmark partnership with European Cricket Network
Team Asianet Newsable
Team Asianet Newsable
Published: Apr 9, 2025, 8:13 PM IST

Since 2012, global betting company 1xBet has been engaged in initiatives aimed at popularising cricket in India and other Asian countries. However, sport always motivates to conquer new heights, so the brand has taken another step forward by signing a partnership agreement with the European Cricket Network.

Cricket originated in England, but it was in India that it reached the Olympic level. Spectacular matches of the best IPL teams won the hearts of fans all over the world. Cricket remained on the sidelines for a long time, but now it has finally emerged from the shadow of the classical sports and will be introduced to the 2028 Olympics in the United States.

1xBet has always been the most loyal fan of cricket and will now promote it not only in India, UAE and Africa, but also in Europe.

1xBet blurs boundaries in cricket development

From April 1 to October 31, 2025, global betting company 1xBet will be the Official Betting Partner of European Cricket Network, a prestigious organisation responsible for holding several important men’s and women’s tournaments:

  • European Cricket League

  • European Cricket Championship Men’s & Women’s

  • European Cricket Series Men’s & Women’s

  • European Cricket Internationals Men’s & Women’s

  • ECN Tournaments And Weston / Meltl Shield

ECN events are among the top 10 most popular cricket competitions in India. These tournaments feature prominent players who can give fans a top-level show. The organisation of the competitions is also impeccable.

European Cricket Network holds matches in more than 20 European countries. European Cricket League games are streamed by the best broadcasters: Fancode, Sky Nz, Fox Australia, Sportsmax Caribbean, Atn Canada, Sportdeutschland Deutschland, Streamster Austria, Swiss Sport TV Switzerland,  Startimes Sub-Sahara Africa and many others. ECN competitions attract a huge audience.

With the full support of 1xBet, European Cricket Network tournaments can become an important part of the global cricket family and grow their audience. The brand’s sponsorship helps teams to improve infrastructure and create optimal training conditions, motivating young people to take up the sport and fulfil their potential.

“The partnership with European Cricket Network is a landmark event for all cricket fans. ECN is popularising cricket in countries where the sport isn’t yet mainstream: Germany, Spain, Italy, France and many others. We are delighted to become a sponsor of ECN and are confident that through shared values, we’ll be able to increase the audience of fans of this spectacular sport, which in 3 years will debut at the Olympic Games in Los Angeles,” said Irina Kapoor, Head of Marketing at 1xBet.

“European Cricket is excited to partner with 1xBet, one of the most innovative and engaging companies within this sector. With this partnership, European Cricket Network sits alongside other first-class sponsorships of 1xBet such as their partnerships with FC Barcelona, FIBA, Volleyball World and many other high-level rights holders,” stated Roger Feiner, CEO of the European Cricket Network.

The ECN holds hundreds of matches a year, which will give 1xBet constant visibility in the broadcasts. As part of the partnership, the 1xBet logo will be featured in ECN game broadcasts, as well as in all promotional campaigns of the tournament. Commentators will mention the brand name during regular matches and when reviewing team statistics. Collaborative content will also be created for publication on social media, and fans will be offered a variety of interactive entertainment.

In the TV broadcasts, fans will see a 1xBet branded coin that will be tossed to determine which team will bat and which side will have to field at the start of the match.

The co-operation between 1xBet and the European Cricket Network is a fascinating story that will be extremely interesting to follow!

About the European Cricket Network

Founded in 2018, the European Cricket Network (ECN) is the digital home of cricket in Europe. The ECN is focused on growing the sport by developing great events, while using cutting-edge technology to create entertainment, promotion and digital fan engagement of cricket being played all over Europe, then taking it to a global audience via ECN media partners. ECN produces live, TV quality broadcasts of the following marquee events throughout the year:

European Cricket Championship (ECC)

European Cricket League (ECL)

European Cricket International (ECI)

European Cricket Series (ECS)

European Cricket Championship-Women (ECC-W)

Weston Shield – Men’s All-Star Cricket Tournament

Meltl Shield – Women’s All-Star Cricket Tournament

About 1xBet

1xBet is a globally recognised bookmaker with 18 years in the betting industry. The brand’s customers can place bets on thousands of sporting events, with the company’s website and app available in 70 languages. The official partner list of 1xBet includes FC Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, LOSC Lille, La Liga, Serie A, Durban's Super Giants, European Cricket Network and other renowned sports brands and organizations. The company’s ambassadors in India are famous cricketer Heinrich Klaasen and actress Urvashi Rautela. The company has repeatedly been a nominee and recipient of prestigious professional honours such as IGA, SBC, G2E Asia, and EGR Nordics Awards.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Buy Instagram Followers From These Safe Top 4 Sites

Buy Instagram Followers From These Safe Top 4 Sites

Can a Zero-Balance Account Get a Credit Card

Can a Zero-Balance Account Get a Credit Card

Strategic Technologies-Will They Divide or Unite?

Strategic Technologies—Will They Divide or Unite?

Cybersecurity and Corporate Espionage: How to Protect Your Business from Data Leaks

Cybersecurity and Corporate Espionage: How to Protect Your Business from Data Leaks

Term insurance: Smart choice for financially secured individuals

Term insurance: Smart choice for financially secured individuals

Recent Stories

(Photos) Azaad actor Aaman Devgn makes waves with Fitness, Fashion in latest Paparazzi spot MEG

(Photos) Azaad actor Aaman Devgn makes waves with Fitness, Fashion in latest Paparazzi spot

China issues travel warning for citizens heading to US amid strained economic relations ddr

China issues US travel warning as tariff war with Trump escalates to 104%

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin holds all MLA meet to discuss NEET exemption from Tamil Nadu ddr

MK Stalin renews call for NEET exemption, slams AIADMK's 'politics'

Uttarakhand: 15 new inmates test HIV positive at Haridwar district jail ddr

15 jail inmates test HIV positive in Uttarakhand's Haridwar

"AR Rahman made Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri awardees wait on bench for 2-3 hours," claims Abhijeet Bhattacharya ddr

AR Rahman kept Padma awardees waiting for hours during recording, claims singer

Recent Videos

Gulf Pulse | Dubai-Mumbai Underwater Train? Reality Check on Viral Concept | 1000 km/h in 2 Hours?

Gulf Pulse | Dubai-Mumbai Underwater Train? Reality Check on Viral Concept | 1000 km/h in 2 Hours?

Video Icon
World Pulse | 24 Times More Powerful Than Hiroshima Bomb: US Speeds Up B61-13 Production. What is it

World Pulse | 24 Times More Powerful Than Hiroshima Bomb: US Speeds Up B61-13 Production. What is it

Video Icon
Kunal Kamra Roasts Bigg Boss: 'Mental Hospital Is Better!' | Asianet Newsable

Kunal Kamra Roasts Bigg Boss: 'Mental Hospital Is Better!' | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Burkha-Clad Woman Caught Without Ticket: Threatens 'Kaat Ke Daal Dungi' & Questions PM!

Burkha-Clad Woman Caught Without Ticket: Threatens 'Kaat Ke Daal Dungi' & Questions PM!

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | How is Plastic Made? Most Comes from Crude Oil | WATCH | Asianet Newsable

Infographic Hub | How is Plastic Made? Most Comes from Crude Oil | WATCH | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon