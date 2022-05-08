Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Arvind Kejriwal is scared, wanted Tajinder Bagga to join AAP, claims BJP leader's father

    On Friday, Punjab police detained Tajinder Bagga from his home in Delhi for threatening Arvind Kejriwal. He was on his way to Mohali when the convoy was stopped by authorities in BJP-ruled Haryana. The Punjab police eventually released him. He was escorted to the national capital by Delhi police.

    New Delhi, First Published May 8, 2022, 10:21 AM IST

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tried to convince Tajinder Bagga to join his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), but he refused, according to his father Preetpal Singh Bagga, just hours after the Punjab and Haryana High Court ordered the Punjab police not to take any coercive action against the BJP leader until the next hearing on May 10.

    According to Preetpal Singh, Kejriwal is afraid of his son since he exposed his wrongdoings. "We are relieved that the Punjab-Haryana High Court has decided that no coercive action be taken against Tajinder. Arvind Kejriwal is afraid of him because he exposes his wrongdoings. He also attempted to persuade Tajinder to join AAP, but he declined," he said, according to the news agency ANI.

    Preetpal Singh Bagga stated that he was assaulted in the face by cops. On Friday, the Delhi police filed two charges against the Punjab police, one for "kidnapping" and the other for beating Preetpal Singh Bagga.

    Meanwhile, a Mohali court on Saturday directed the Punjab police to arrest Tajinder Bagga and bring him before the court. Bagga challenged the warrant at the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The court ordered the Punjab police not to take any coercive action till the next hearing on May 10 at midnight.

