Sports

Rice to Gyokeres: Top 5 free kick goals of 2025 so far

Declan Rice has broken the internet by scoring two sublime free kicks in the UCL quarter final tie against Real Madrid. Let's check top 5 free kicks scored so far this year.

Image credits: Getty

5. Gyokeres vs Braga

Swedish international Viktor Gyökeres scored a genius free kick goal by shooting under the wall against Braga in Liga Portugal.

Image credits: Getty

4. Bruno Fernandes vs Arsenal

Bruno Fernandes' strike against Arsenal was one of the highlight moments of Manchester United this season and is one of the best free kick goals this year. 

Image credits: Getty

3. Hulk vs Tombense

Veteran Brazilian is showing no signs of slowing down as he scored a 35-yard free kick which was close to perfection

Image credits: Getty

2. Declan Rice vs Arsenal

The opening goal in the Arsenal vs Real Madrid quarter final match by Declan Rice was a peach and it could have been the best free kick goal as well.

Image credits: Getty

1. Declan Rice vs Real Madrid

It's him again! Declan Rice's second goal in the UCL quarter final match was even better as he curled one in top right corner. No goal keeper is saving that. 

Image credits: Getty

Vinicius Jr to Lautaro Martinez: Latest summer transfer rumors

Fastest IPL centuries: Where does PBKS' Priyansh Arya stand?

Football transfer rumours: Yamal to Haaland - Latest updates

MS Dhoni: Top 5 finishes for Chennai Super Kings in IPL