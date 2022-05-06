Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who is Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga over whom police from 3 states are fighting

    First Published May 6, 2022, 2:33 PM IST

    Hours after he was arrested by the Punjab Police from Delhi, BJP Youth Wing secretary Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga is being brought back to the national capital after the Haryana Police intercepted the police cavalcade in Kurushetra. 

    The Punjab Police were stopped while they were en route to their home state after the Delhi Police accused them of not following the due procedures. As per a Delhi Police official, an FIR was filed against Punjab Police for 'abduction'. 

    The Punjab Police have booked Bagga for allegedly making provocative statements, promoting religious enmity, and criminal intimidation. The AAP, which is in power in Delhi and Punjab, has lodged a complaint about his Twitter posts against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

    Since Bagga's arrest, the BJP leaders started attacking AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal. BJYM national president Tejashvi Surya tagged Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a Tweet and said, "You have messed with the wrong guys."

    Let us know about Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga

    Currently, Bagga holds the charge of BJP Yuva Morcha national secretary and is in charge of Uttarakhand BJP Yuva Morcha. Prior to this, he was the Delhi BJP spokesperson. 

    In 2020, the party had fielded him Harinagar assembly constituency but he lost to Raj Kumari Dhillon of the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party.

    He is also a founding member of the New Delhi-based nationalist right-wing organization Bhagat Singh Kranti Sena. 

    tajinder pal singh bagga

    He also owns online T-shirt clothing http://tshirtbhaiya.com and Kulhad Biryani. 

    During his young days, he was like a one-man army and a big supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He began his political career at the age of 14 and became the BJP Yuva Morcha's national executive member at 23. 

    Bagga came into the limelight for the first time in October 2011 when he attacked senior Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan for his remarks about conducting a plebiscite in Jammu & Kashmir.

    In a Twitter post, he had said then, "He tried to break my nation, I tried to break his head. Hisab chukta. Congrats to all. operation Prashant Bhushan successful (sic)."

    In the same year, he disrupted author Arundhati Roy's book launch event at the India Habitat Centre over her remarks on Kashmir.

    Just ahead of the 2014 general elections, he had installed tea stalls in front of the Congress headquarters in Delhi after senior leader Mani Shankar Aiyar's 'chaiwala' remarks against then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi.

