Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Big relief for Tajinder Singh Bagga, court says 'no coercive action till May 10'

    The BJP leader had petitioned to overturn a non-bailable arrest warrant issued by a Mohali Court on Saturday in connection with a case filed against him on accusations of making inflammatory comments, fostering hatred, and alleged criminal intimidation.

    Big relief for Tajinder Singh Bagga court says no coercive action till May 10 gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published May 8, 2022, 10:06 AM IST

    In a midnight session, the Punjab and Haryana High Court asked the Punjab government not to take any coercive action against BJP leader Tajinder Bagga till the next hearing on May 10.

    The BJP leader had petitioned to overturn a non-bailable arrest warrant issued by a Mohali Court on Saturday in connection with a case filed against him on accusations of making inflammatory comments, fostering hatred, and alleged criminal intimidation.

    The case was heard urgently at the house of Justice Anoop Chitkara in Chandigarh.  “No coercive steps till May 10," said Bagga’s counsel Chetan Mittal on the high court order.

    On Friday morning, Bagga was apprehended from his Delhi house by Punjab police in connection with the same case. However, his arrest was foiled by the Delhi Police, who hurried to court and acquired a search warrant based on Bagga's father's kidnapping allegation. Bagga's father said in his complaint that "several persons" arrived to his residence at 8 a.m. and took his son away.

    Also Read | Who is Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga over whom police from 3 states are fighting

    The search warrant information was subsequently flashed by the Delhi Police throughout the area, and the Haryana Police halted the car in which Bagga was being transported to Punjab. Bagga returned to his Janakpuri residence in the early hours of Saturday after appearing before a Dwarka court magistrate, who ordered him parole and permission to return home.

    Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga was arrested by the Punjab Police on allegations of uttering offensive comments, inciting hatred, and criminal intimidation. The case was opened when AAP leader Sunny Ahluwalia, a Mohali resident, filed a complaint. The FIR filed on April 1 pertained to Bagga's statements on March 30, when he was part of a BJP youth wing demonstration outside Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's house.

    Also Read | BJP's Tajinder Bagga arrested by Punjab Police from Delhi

    Last Updated May 8, 2022, 10:06 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Meet Vibhram the Made in India UAV helicopter built for the army

    Meet 'Vibhram', the 'Made in India' UAV helicopter built for army

    NEET PG 2022 examination doctors association seek government attention

    NEET PG 2022: 'Why is government ignoring demands of young doctors?'

    Gyanvapi mosque survey: Varanasi court junks plea to change advocate commissioner

    Gyanvapi mosque survey: Major setback for Anjuman Intejamiya Masjid

    Factcheck Letter claiming NEET PG 2022 has been postponed to July 9 is FAKE

    Fact-check: Letter claiming NEET PG 2022 has been postponed to July 9 is FAKE

    Esbeda store in Mumbai fined Rs 35000 for charging Rs 20 for carry-bag from customer

    Esbeda store in Mumbai fined Rs 35000 for charging Rs 20 for carry-bag from customer

    Recent Stories

    World Thalassemia Day 2022 Know history significance theme of the year and more gcw

    World Thalassemia Day 2022: Know history, significance, theme of the year and more

    Mother s Day 2022 Google Doodle honours all mothers with adorable GIFs gcw

    Mother's Day 2022: Google Doodle honours all mothers with adorable GIFs

    Mothers day 2022: Short poems to make your mom feel special - adt

    Mother's day 2022: Short poems to make your mom feel special

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 CSK vs DC chennai-delhi Fantasy XI preview prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, CSK vs DC: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, preview, prediction and more

    Mother Day 2022: Wishes, Messages, Facebook and WhatsApp status to share with your mom RBA

    Mother's Day 2022: Wishes, Messages, Facebook and WhatsApp status to share with your mom

    Recent Videos

    Gyanvapi mosque survey blocked; commission returns

    Gyanvapi mosque survey blocked; commission returns

    Video Icon
    Watch Tornado hits Assam's Barpeta district

    WATCH: Tornado hits Assam’s Barpeta district

    Video Icon
    ED raids on IAS officer Pooja Singhal in Jharkhand yields Rs 17 crore in cash

    ED raids on IAS officer Pooja Singhal in Jharkhand yield Rs 17 crore in cash

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Stick to the processes that we have always worked on - MI Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Stick to the processes that we've always worked on" - MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: DC has to play high-level brand of cricket in the powerplay - David Warner-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC has to play high-level brand of cricket in the powerplay" - David Warner

    Video Icon