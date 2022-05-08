Big relief for Tajinder Singh Bagga, court says 'no coercive action till May 10'

The BJP leader had petitioned to overturn a non-bailable arrest warrant issued by a Mohali Court on Saturday in connection with a case filed against him on accusations of making inflammatory comments, fostering hatred, and alleged criminal intimidation.

In a midnight session, the Punjab and Haryana High Court asked the Punjab government not to take any coercive action against BJP leader Tajinder Bagga till the next hearing on May 10.

The BJP leader had petitioned to overturn a non-bailable arrest warrant issued by a Mohali Court on Saturday in connection with a case filed against him on accusations of making inflammatory comments, fostering hatred, and alleged criminal intimidation.

The case was heard urgently at the house of Justice Anoop Chitkara in Chandigarh. “No coercive steps till May 10," said Bagga’s counsel Chetan Mittal on the high court order.

On Friday morning, Bagga was apprehended from his Delhi house by Punjab police in connection with the same case. However, his arrest was foiled by the Delhi Police, who hurried to court and acquired a search warrant based on Bagga's father's kidnapping allegation. Bagga's father said in his complaint that "several persons" arrived to his residence at 8 a.m. and took his son away.

The search warrant information was subsequently flashed by the Delhi Police throughout the area, and the Haryana Police halted the car in which Bagga was being transported to Punjab. Bagga returned to his Janakpuri residence in the early hours of Saturday after appearing before a Dwarka court magistrate, who ordered him parole and permission to return home.

Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga was arrested by the Punjab Police on allegations of uttering offensive comments, inciting hatred, and criminal intimidation. The case was opened when AAP leader Sunny Ahluwalia, a Mohali resident, filed a complaint. The FIR filed on April 1 pertained to Bagga's statements on March 30, when he was part of a BJP youth wing demonstration outside Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's house.

