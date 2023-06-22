Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bidens welcome PM Modi into White House; Indian Americans throng South Lawns (WATCH)

    Many Indian Americans has made their way from different parts of the country, spanning from the distant states of Texas and California to the bustling New York and New Jersey. None of them wanted to miss the historic moment when the Indian Prime Minister was being given a ceremonial welcome at the White House.

    Bidens welcome PM Modi into White House; Indian Americans throng South Lawns
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Jun 22, 2023, 7:33 PM IST

    The wet and gloomy weather that welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Washington, DC on Wednesday continued on Thursday. The streets, though, were awash with both the US and the Indian flags, paying homage to the State visit of Prime Minister Modi. As the morning unfolds on the South Lawns of the White House, a number of Indian Americans eagerly gathered for the Welcome ceremony.

    These Indian Americans have journeyed from various corners of the country, including states as distant as Texas and California. A significant number hail from the DMV area, New York, and New Jersey, arriving in dozens of buses. According to media reports, some buses from New Jersey departed early in the morning to ensure their arrival by 7:30 am.

    From historic US Congress speech to State Dinner... check PM Modi's power-packed schedule today

    Some Indian Americans embarked on a 700-mile drive from Tennessee solely to attend the ceremonial welcome. Another group of Indian Americans even took a charter flight from Texas to join the gathering. This remarkable event is expected to be one of the largest congregations during a welcome ceremony in recent memory.

    The Prime Minister arrived in the US capital on Wednesday, commencing a series of engagements. In addition to the events at the White House, he is scheduled to address a Joint meeting of the US Congress, marking his second address to this prestigious forum -- an honour bestowed upon only a select few world leaders. 

    Further, the Prime Minister has crucial meetings planned with corporate leaders and will address the Indian Diaspora at the Ronald Reagan Building on Friday evening. 

    Following this, the President and the First Lady will host Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the Republic of India for an Official State Visit. This visit serves to reinforce the profound and intimate partnership between the United States and India, celebrating the warm bonds of kinship and friendship that unite the American and Indian people.

    During the visit, the two nations will reaffirm their shared commitment to a free, open, prosperous, and secure Indo-Pacific region. Moreover, they will look to strengthen their resolve to elevate the technology partnership, encompassing defence, clean energy, and space cooperation. The leaders will engage in discussions to expand educational exchanges and foster people-to-people ties, while also addressing common challenges such as climate change, workforce development, and health security, through collaborative efforts.

    Last Updated Jun 22, 2023, 7:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru Loudspeaker music banned in Namma Metro; BMRCL issues fresh instructions AJR

    Bengaluru: Loudspeaker music banned in Namma Metro; BMRCL issues fresh instructions

    PM Modi's US visit: Members of Indian diaspora await PM Modi's arrival at White House AJR

    PM Modi's US visit: Members of Indian diaspora await PM Modi's arrival at White House

    PM Modi's US Visit: ISRO-NASA to launch joint space mission in 2024; check details AJR

    PM Modi's US Visit: ISRO-NASA to launch joint space mission in 2024; check details

    Certificate forgery case: Accused K Vidya sent to judicial custody anr

    Certificate forgery case: Accused K Vidya sent to judicial custody till July 6

    Stray dog menace: Kerala to take steps for mercy killing of dogs suffering from incurable diseases anr

    Stray dog menace: Kerala to take steps for mercy killing of dogs suffering from incurable diseases

    Recent Stories

    Palak Tiwari PHOTO gallery: 7 outfits that are major summer fasion goals ADC

    Palak Tiwari PHOTO gallery: 7 outfits that set major summer fashion goals

    Former Texas congressman, Trump critic Will Hurd announces 2024 presidential bid AJR

    Former Texas congressman, Trump critic Will Hurd announces 2024 presidential bid

    Pooja Hegde to reduce remuneration Actress to reduce fee to 70 lakh after successive flops read DETAILS (MAH)

    Pooja Hegde to reduce remuneration? Actress to reduce fee to 70 lakh after successive flops; read DETAILS

    football Cristiano Ronaldo enjoys family time; girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez stuns in green bikini osf

    Cristiano Ronaldo enjoys family time; girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez stuns in green bikini

    Bengaluru Loudspeaker music banned in Namma Metro; BMRCL issues fresh instructions AJR

    Bengaluru: Loudspeaker music banned in Namma Metro; BMRCL issues fresh instructions

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon