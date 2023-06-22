Bidens welcome PM Modi into White House; Indian Americans throng South Lawns (WATCH)

Many Indian Americans has made their way from different parts of the country, spanning from the distant states of Texas and California to the bustling New York and New Jersey. None of them wanted to miss the historic moment when the Indian Prime Minister was being given a ceremonial welcome at the White House.

The wet and gloomy weather that welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Washington, DC on Wednesday continued on Thursday. The streets, though, were awash with both the US and the Indian flags, paying homage to the State visit of Prime Minister Modi. As the morning unfolds on the South Lawns of the White House, a number of Indian Americans eagerly gathered for the Welcome ceremony.

These Indian Americans have journeyed from various corners of the country, including states as distant as Texas and California. A significant number hail from the DMV area, New York, and New Jersey, arriving in dozens of buses. According to media reports, some buses from New Jersey departed early in the morning to ensure their arrival by 7:30 am.

From historic US Congress speech to State Dinner... check PM Modi's power-packed schedule today

Some Indian Americans embarked on a 700-mile drive from Tennessee solely to attend the ceremonial welcome. Another group of Indian Americans even took a charter flight from Texas to join the gathering. This remarkable event is expected to be one of the largest congregations during a welcome ceremony in recent memory.

The Prime Minister arrived in the US capital on Wednesday, commencing a series of engagements. In addition to the events at the White House, he is scheduled to address a Joint meeting of the US Congress, marking his second address to this prestigious forum -- an honour bestowed upon only a select few world leaders.

Further, the Prime Minister has crucial meetings planned with corporate leaders and will address the Indian Diaspora at the Ronald Reagan Building on Friday evening.

Following this, the President and the First Lady will host Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the Republic of India for an Official State Visit. This visit serves to reinforce the profound and intimate partnership between the United States and India, celebrating the warm bonds of kinship and friendship that unite the American and Indian people.

During the visit, the two nations will reaffirm their shared commitment to a free, open, prosperous, and secure Indo-Pacific region. Moreover, they will look to strengthen their resolve to elevate the technology partnership, encompassing defence, clean energy, and space cooperation. The leaders will engage in discussions to expand educational exchanges and foster people-to-people ties, while also addressing common challenges such as climate change, workforce development, and health security, through collaborative efforts.