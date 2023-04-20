Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bid to counter BJP's event: CPM youth wing to organize state-wide rally before PM Modi's visit to Kerala

    The CPM's move is to politically counter the BJP's efforts to attract the youth. 
     

    First Published Apr 20, 2023, 5:52 PM IST

    Kochi: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPIM) is set to strongly oppose Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Yuvam' programme in Kochi on April 24th politically. On the eve of the Kochi event, it has been decided to organize a state-wide rally under the banner of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), the youth wing of the ruling party, with 5 lakh youth workers. 

    The CPM's move is to politically counter the BJP's efforts to attract the youth. 

    The party's assessment is that the arrival of Vande Bharat has led to discussions in favor of the state's proposal of K-Rail. The CPM opines that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will not be able to keep the talks favorable for Vande Bharat for long. 

    The DYFI is organizing a state-wide rally on April 23 with a campaign '100 Questions to the Prime Minister.'

    According to the CPM, Vande Bharat-based campaigns by the BJP should not be taken seriously. Beyond the fact that Kerala has been requesting a train for a while, there is no need to assign it any significance. The trial run made it evident that Vande Bharat couldn't speed up on the current track.

    PM Modi will reach Kochi on April 24 to participate in the 'Yuvam-2023' event, a dialogue program with the youths, organized by the 'Vibrant Youth For Modifying Kerala'. The purpose of "YUVAM" is to draw young people from outside the party. Over 1 lakh young people are reportedly anticipated to attend the event. Yuvam is part of the drive to attract people from various sectors to the party across the state. 

    The Prime Minister will also flag off Vande Bharat Express in Kerala on April 25 in Thiruvananthapuram. The second phase of the trial run for Vande Bharat Express from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod was successfully completed last day. In 7 hours and 50 minutes, the train arrived in Kasaragod. The second trial run of Vande Bharat started from Thiruvananthapuram Central Railway Station at 5.20 am on Wednesday.

    Last Updated Apr 20, 2023, 5:52 PM IST
