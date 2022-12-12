Bhupendra Patel takes oath as Gujarat CM for 2nd time; Know his cabinet ministers

Bhupendra Patel was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Gujarat on Monday. The new cabinet represents all of Gujarat, said former Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. Take a look at who is included and who is not.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Bhupendra Patel on Monday took oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for a second straight term in Gandhinagar in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. At a ceremony conducted at the Helipad Ground next to the new Secretariat, Governor Acharya Devvrat administered Patel the oath to serve as the 18th chief minister. The CM took an oath in Gujarati.

Here is a list of ministers who took oath to be a part of Gujarat Cabinet:

Kanubhai Desai

Rushikesh Patel

Raghavji Patel

Balwantsinh Rajput

Kunwarji Bavaliya

Mulobhai Bera

Kuber Dindor

Bhanuben Babariya

Harsh Sanghavi

Jagdish Vishwakarma

Purshottam Solanki

Bachubhai Khabad

Mukesh Patel

Praful Panseriya

Bhikhusinh Parmar

Kunwarji Halpati

UP CM Yogi Adityanath, MP CM SS Chouhan, Karnataka CM B.Bommai, Assam CM HB Sarma, Uttarakhand CM PS Dhami and Tripura CM Manik Saha took part in the oath-taking ceremony of Gujarat CM in Gandhinagar.

The BJP won a record-breaking 156 seats in the 182-member House in the recently-completed Gujarat Assembly elections which led to the party securing a seventh consecutive term. 17 seats went to the Congress, while 5 went to the AAP. In order to facilitate the formation of a new administration in response to the election results, Patel, 60, resigned from his position as chief minister on Friday along with his whole cabinet.