'Modi ki hatya' jibe lands Congressman Raja Pateria in controversy; he says viral video taken out of context

After the video went viral, Congress leader Raja Pateria issued a clarification that his remarks had been misinterpreted and that what he really meant was to defeat Prime Minister Modi and his work.

Former Madhya Pradesh state minister and Congress leader Raja Pateria have landed in controversy over his remarks during a meeting of Congress workers. Pateria was caught on tape egging people to be ready to "kill Modi".

In the video that is now doing the rounds on social media, Pateria is heard saying, "The lives of tribals, Dalits and minorities are under threat. If the Constitution has to be saved, then be ready to carry out "Modi ki hatya" (killing Modi)..."

"I am somebody who believes in Gandhian ideology. That kind of person cannot talk of killing or violence. My remarks have been presented out of context in the video. What I meant to say was he needs to be defeated politically and thereby protect the Consitution of the land. To protect the interests of the tribals and reduce unemployment, it is necessary to defeat Modi. I have no interest in getting him killed; the remarks are misinterpreted," Pateria said.

The Congress party, too, sought to downplay the controversy. Senior Congress leader Rashid Alvi said that considering that Pateria has already issued a clarification, the issue is as good as over.

However, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra is reported to have given instructions to the state police to register an FIR against the Congress leader. Terming Pateria's statement as condemnable, Mishra said the strictest action will be taken.

