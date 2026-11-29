The Himachal Pradesh High Court has dismissed petitions challenging ST status for the Trans-Giri area, validating a long-standing demand. This historic verdict secures tribal rights for approximately 2.5 lakh people in the Sirmaur region.

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 29 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan welcomed the Himachal Pradesh High Court verdict dismissing petitions challenging the grant of Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to the Trans-Giri area of Sirmaur district, describing it as a victory for the people of the region after a prolonged struggle. Chauhan, who represents the Shillai Assembly constituency falling in the Trans-Giri region, said the issue had remained pending for decades, with people repeatedly demanding tribal status for the area on the lines of neighbouring Jaunsar-Bawar in Uttarakhand.

Speaking to ANI, Chauhan said, “Today is a very happy day for the people of the Trans-Giri region. This is a collective victory of all those who have fought this battle for decades. The High Court has dismissed the petitions filed by various petitioners, and the people of Trans-Giri will now get the benefit of Scheduled Tribe status.” He said Jaunsar-Bawar, which was historically part of the erstwhile Sirmaur princely state before becoming part of Uttar Pradesh after 1947, was declared a tribal area in 1967-68, prompting similar demands from the Trans-Giri region of Sirmaur.

"The Himachal Pradesh government had repeatedly taken up the matter with the Centre, including through resolutions passed by the state Assembly in 1995 and 2006, seeking tribal status for the region," he said. Chauhan said the matter was examined by a committee during the tenure of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, while the state government also got a study conducted through the Tribal Development Department of a university. The study reportedly found that the region fulfilled all five prescribed parameters for tribal status.

"However, the proposal faced repeated hurdles before being approved by the Union Cabinet in 2022. The legislation was subsequently passed by both Houses of Parliament in August 2023 and notified by the Himachal Pradesh government on January 1, 2024," he said. The notification was challenged before the High Court, which had stayed its implementation on January 4, 2024. The matter remained pending for a prolonged period before the court delivered its verdict.

Chauhan said the legal challenge was contested on the issue of maintainability, with the state's counsel arguing that the High Court could not stay or interfere with an Act passed by Parliament. "The arguments also relied on Supreme Court judgments and constitutional provisions," he said. “The lawyers presented their arguments before the court, and today the Division Bench has delivered its verdict dismissing the petitions. This will benefit the people of Trans-Giri, particularly the children and the future generations of the region,” he said.

The minister said the ST status would benefit an estimated population of around 2.5 lakh people in the Trans-Giri area, comprising different communities, including Scheduled Castes, Other Backwards Classes and other sections. He said the struggle had been carried forward by several people and organisations over the years, acknowledging the contribution of the Hatti community, Hatti Kalyan Manch and advocates who pursued the case. Chauhan said the achievement should not be attributed to any single individual or organisation but viewed as the result of a collective movement spanning several decades.

Asked about the political implications of the decision, he said the issue had been raised by political parties during elections, but the demand was fundamentally a long-standing social and community movement. “The issue was at its peak during the 2022 Assembly elections. Even then, despite efforts by political parties to derive electoral benefit, the BJP could not gain any significant advantage in the Trans-Giri region. This is not a political victory of any one party; it is a victory of the people,” he said.

In Mandi today, Leader of Opposition in Himachal Pradesh Assembly Jairam Thakur said following a long struggle and wait of three years, the High Court delivered a historic verdict yesterday by dismissing all three petitions, thereby securing the rights of the Hati community. "Recognizing the hardships faced by the Hati community, the Modi-led central government had granted them tribal status; however, the matter had been left in limbo after some individuals challenged it in the High Court. Now, all obstacles have been removed, and the Hati community has begun to receive what is rightfully theirs," he said.

Jairam Thakur accused the state's Congress government of negligence in ensuring the Hati community received their due rights. He recalled that during his tenure as Chief Minister, he had accompanied a delegation from the Hati community to meet the Union Home Minister and advocate for this status. The central government subsequently introduced a bill, which was passed by both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. "Later, following a change in the state government, the new administration caused delays by repeatedly seeking clarifications, which hindered the Hati community from obtaining their rights. Due to this dilatory approach by the Congress government, it took 50 additional days for the community to finally begin receiving these rights," he said. (ANI)