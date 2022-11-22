Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bharat Jodo Yatra: Actors are paid to march with Rahul Gandhi, claims BJP; Congress reacts

    BJP leader Amit Malviya tweeted, "Apart from restoring Rahul Gandhi's credibility as a leader, his Yatra has only served to enable the rise of a self-serving coterie around him, which is doing more harm than good. But who are these people eager to associate with Rahul Gandhi for some money?" 

    First Published Nov 22, 2022, 5:04 PM IST

    Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, including Amit Malviya and Nitesh Rane, on Tuesday, claimed that actors are paid to march with Rahul Gandhi on Bharat Jodo Yatra. Additionally, a WhatsApp forward without a name was also shared, calling for the participation of actors in Madhya Pradesh. It added that the actors could select a time slot in November to walk alongside Gandhi for 15 minutes. Countering the claims, Congress replied to the unidentified message by saying that it shows how badly the BJP is attempting to discredit the Yatra. The controversy erupted just days after Amol Palekar joined the Maharashtra yatra.

    According to Maharashtra Congress leader Sachin Sawant, the mentioned WhatsApp forward has no name or phone number; therefore, it's untrustworthy. "It is the BJP, not the Congress, that master the art of arm-twisting celebrities to show fake support for them," tweeted Sawant.

     

    "Don't we remember celebrities' tweets about fuel and diesel prices during the UPA government's and farmers' protests? Everyone understands that opposing the autocratic and divisive bjp agenda requires courage," he continued. He also said that individuals who have joined the Bharat Joda Yatra are standing up for the cause and our country.

    "The BJP's attempt to undermine their honesty and malign their characters shows how correct the artists' position is. Today's speech by the Prime Minister against the Bharat Joda Yatra and such nasty propaganda by the BJP strengthens our commitment and shows that the Yatra is on the right track," the leader added. 

    Last Updated Nov 22, 2022, 5:10 PM IST
