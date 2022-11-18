Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi gets death threat in Madhya Pradesh, letter warns of blasts across Indore

    Police and crime branch are looking for the person who left the letter. It is reportedly said that the police is closely examining the CCTV footage installed around the Juni Indore police station area. It is also said that it could be the handiwork of a mischievous element.

    Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi gets death threat in Madhya Pradesh, letter warns of blasts across city AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 18, 2022, 3:01 PM IST

    Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday (November 18) received a death threat when he arrived in Indore during his ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra. According to reports, a letter was found at a sweet shop in Juni Indore police station area.

    The letter reportedly threatened that there will be bomb blasts across the city, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath would be shot down and Rahul Gandhi will killed.

    Also read: Shraddha murder: Aaftab to undergo narco test; Here's everything you need to know about it

    Police and crime branch are looking for the person who left the letter. It is reportedly said that the police is closely examining the CCTV footage installed around the Juni Indore police station area. It is also said that it could be the handiwork of a mischievous element.

    "There will be bomb blasts at several places in Indore, Kamal Nath will be shot down and you will be sent where your father Rajiv Gandhi is," the letter read.

    Reacting to this, Kamal Nath said that he met Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Couhan who assured that security arrangements are in place.

    Also read: Gujarat Election 2022: BJP to defend its pride in Patidar-controlled Amreli after losing in 2017 polls

    "Police will handle the security. I met CM Shivraj Singh, he assured me that proper security arrangements will be done," he told reporters.

    Bharat Jodo Yatra was flagged off on September 7 from Kanyakumari. The march will cover a distance of 2,355 km in its 3,570-km march. It will end in Kashmir next year.

    Also read: Mumbai man 'pushes' partner off building’s water tank, booked for attempt to murder

    It is the longest march on foot by any Indian politician in the history of India, the Congress claimed earlier in a statement.

    The threat letter comes a day after Rahul Gandhi targeted Veer Savarkar, saying that he helped the British rulers and wrote a mercy petition to them out of fear. The remarks of Wayanad MP sparked a row and drew criticism and triggered protests.

    Last Updated Nov 18, 2022, 3:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shraddha murder Aaftab to undergo narco test Here is everything you need to know about it gcw

    Shraddha murder: Aaftab to undergo narco test; Here's everything you need to know about it

    Modi Govt seeks views on revised Digital Personal Data Protection bill

    Modi Govt seeks views on revised Digital Personal Data Protection bill

    Gujarat Election 2022: BJP to defend its pride in Patidar-controlled Amreli after losing in 2017 Assembly polls AJR

    Gujarat Election 2022: BJP to defend its pride in Patidar-controlled Amreli

    Mumbai man pushes partner off building s water tank booked for attempt to murder gcw

    Mumbai man ‘pushes’ partner off building’s water tank, booked for attempt to murder

    Bharat Jodo Yatra: Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson joins Rahul Gandhi; Congress says 'historic' - adt

    Bharat Jodo Yatra: Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson joins Rahul Gandhi; Congress says 'historic'

    Recent Stories

    Pele to Dmitry Sychev - Here are the youngest goal-scorers in FIFA World Cup-ayh

    Pele to Dmitry Sychev - Here are the youngest goal-scorers in FIFA World Cup

    Shraddha murder Aaftab to undergo narco test Here is everything you need to know about it gcw

    Shraddha murder: Aaftab to undergo narco test; Here's everything you need to know about it

    Modi Govt seeks views on revised Digital Personal Data Protection bill

    Modi Govt seeks views on revised Digital Personal Data Protection bill

    Many Twitter staffers depart from meeting as Elon Musk continued to speak: Report

    Many Twitter staffers depart from meeting as Elon Musk continued to speak: Report

    Shraddha murder 5 red flags women should look out for in toxic relationship gcw

    Shraddha murder: 5 red flags women should look out for in toxic relationship

    Recent Videos

    India at UNGA Kashmir an integral and inalienable part irrespective of what Pakistan believes

    'Kashmir is integral and inalienable part of India, irrespective of what Pakistan believes'

    Video Icon
    Video Dramatic ship-boarding operation during Exercise Sea Vigil 2022

    Watch: Dramatic ship-boarding operation during Exercise Sea Vigil 2022

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Wellington/1st T20I: Going forward, you will see a lot more T20 specialists - VVS Laxman-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Wellington T20I: 'Going forward, you will see a lot more T20 specialists' - Laxman

    Video Icon
    Video Fuming Xi gives Trudeau a diplomacy lesson in Bali

    Video: Fuming Xi gives Trudeau a diplomacy lecture in Bali

    Video Icon
    Controversy over Kamal Nath cutting Mandir cake with Hanuman's photo

    'Insult to Hindus and Sanatan Dharma...' Controversy over Kamal Nath cutting Mandir cake with Hanuman's photo

    Video Icon