Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi gets death threat in Madhya Pradesh, letter warns of blasts across Indore

Police and crime branch are looking for the person who left the letter. It is reportedly said that the police is closely examining the CCTV footage installed around the Juni Indore police station area. It is also said that it could be the handiwork of a mischievous element.

Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday (November 18) received a death threat when he arrived in Indore during his ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra. According to reports, a letter was found at a sweet shop in Juni Indore police station area.

The letter reportedly threatened that there will be bomb blasts across the city, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath would be shot down and Rahul Gandhi will killed.

"There will be bomb blasts at several places in Indore, Kamal Nath will be shot down and you will be sent where your father Rajiv Gandhi is," the letter read.

Reacting to this, Kamal Nath said that he met Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Couhan who assured that security arrangements are in place.

"Police will handle the security. I met CM Shivraj Singh, he assured me that proper security arrangements will be done," he told reporters.

Bharat Jodo Yatra was flagged off on September 7 from Kanyakumari. The march will cover a distance of 2,355 km in its 3,570-km march. It will end in Kashmir next year.

It is the longest march on foot by any Indian politician in the history of India, the Congress claimed earlier in a statement.

The threat letter comes a day after Rahul Gandhi targeted Veer Savarkar, saying that he helped the British rulers and wrote a mercy petition to them out of fear. The remarks of Wayanad MP sparked a row and drew criticism and triggered protests.