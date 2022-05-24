Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bharat Bandh called on May 25; Know what are the demands

    The federation is calling for the action in response to the federal government's refusal to undertake a caste-based census of the Other Backward Classes (OBC). They are also opposing the usage of EVMs during elections and the issue of reservations for the SC/ST/OBC in the private sector.

    Bharat Bandh called on May 25 Know what are the demands
    New Delhi, First Published May 24, 2022, 6:01 PM IST

    Bharat Bandh has been declared by the All India Backward and Minority Communities Employees Federation (BAMCEF) for May 25. The federation is calling for the action in response to the federal government's refusal to undertake a caste-based census of the Other Backward Classes (OBC).

    They are also opposing the usage of EVMs during elections and the issue of reservations for the SC/ST/OBC in the private sector. Waman Meshram, the National Convener of Bahujan Kranti Morcha, as well as the National Parivartan Morcha, Bharat Mukti Morcha, Bahujan Kranti Morcha, and all its connected organisations, have all supported the bandh.

    Some of the requests made by the Bhartiya Yuva Morcha include:
    1. No use of electronic voting machines in elections
    2. A census based on caste
    3. Reservations in the private sector for SC/ST/OBC
    4. Farmers' guaranteed MSP
    5. There is no NRC/CAA/NPR implementation.

    6. Reintroduction of the previous pension programme
    7. Separate electorates in Odisha and Madhya Pradesh for OBC reservation in Panchayat elections
    8. Tribal peoples' protection
    9. Making vaccination voluntary
    10. Protection from hidden labour regulations enacted against workers during the Covid-19 shutdown.

    This Bharat Bandh may have an impact on commerce and public transportation, causing problems for the general people. People advocating for Bharat Bandh have asked merchants to keep their doors closed on Wednesday. Extending the support for bandh, BKM chairman Waman Meshram alleged that some forces are creating a tumultuous situation in order to deflect people's attention away from the bandh, particularly the OBCs, so that they cannot join the movement.

