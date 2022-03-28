Bharat Bandh| Nearly 20 crore formal and informal workers expected to participate in the protest: 10 points

Following assembly elections in five states, this will be India's first large protest.

A joint forum of central trade unions called two days nationwide strike expected to disrupt banking, transportation, railway and power services beginning the two days of the week, Monday and Tuesday. Platforms of Central Trade Unions and Sectoral Federations and Associations stated Bharat Bandh seeks to draw attention to criticism of the government policies, which have been described as 'anti-worker, anti-farmer and anti-national' in a statement.

Highlights:

1) After the assembly elections in five states, this will be India's first massive protest. The BJP won four of the five states contested, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Uttarakhand, and Goa, while the AAP won Punjab. The BJP claimed victory in the four states because of its pro-people, pro-development agenda.

2) According to PTI, Amarjeet Kaur, General Secretary of the All India Trade Union Congress, expects over 20 crore formal and informal workers to participate in the strike on March 28 and 29 to protest against government policies.

3) On Sunday, the power ministry issued an instruction to all state governments and electricity bodies to ensure that power is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It read, all parties concerned may be recommended to maintain close surveillance of their regional network/control area and to report any contingencies to the appropriate SLDC, RLDC, and NLDC; Power should be provided to important services such as hospitals, defence, and railways, among others. Control rooms at the regional and state levels have been activated.

4) On Sunday, the All India Bank Employees' Association demanded that the government stop privatising public sector banks and strengthen them. SBI, the country's largest lender, and other banks have warned that their operations may be impacted.

5) Other matters raised by the AIBEA include quick recovery of bad loans, greater deposit rates by banks, cheaper service charges for customers, and the reintroduction of an old pension programme. According to the group, the strike is expected to include employees of public sector banks, commercial banks, foreign banks, cooperative banks, and regional rural banks.

6) Government offices in West Bengal have been notified to stay open. A state government notification stated that it had been decided that on the dates mentioned (March 28-March 29), no casual leave or any other leave for absence, whether in the first half, second half, or for the entire day, shall be issued to any employee.

7) The Mamta Banerjee-led stated the government has come under objection for not backing the protest. Anand Sahu, Centre of Indian Trade Unions Bengal chief, as per PTI, stated that the Mamata Banerjee government is displaying its true colours by rejecting a strike scheduled to protest the Narendra Modi government's policies towards workers, farmers, and the general public.

8) Farmer's body Samyukta Kisan Morcha has also supported the protest call.

9) After the farmers' agitation, Bharat Band is also the biggest protest. The farmers plan to organise their next round of protests in April.

10) Railways employees and defence staff is expected to hold mass mobilisations.

