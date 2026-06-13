The Cell Broadcast (CB) service in India has been temporarily suspended by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) as a precautionary measure. The reason for the halt, which comes shortly after its launch, was not specified.

The Cell Broadcast (CB) service has been temporarily suspended following an advisory issued by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Friday, officials said on Saturday.

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Suspension Details and System Review

According to the advisory, the decision has been taken as a precautionary measure and will remain in effect until further notice. The Cell Broadcast system is a critical public warning mechanism used to disseminate emergency alerts and disaster-related information to mobile users across affected regions.

Authorities have not immediately specified the reasons behind the suspension, but indicated that necessary technical or procedural reviews may be underway in coordination with relevant agencies. The CB service is widely used for issuing real-time alerts during natural disasters, security situations, and other emergencies, enabling rapid dissemination of information without relying on conventional mobile networks or internet connectivity.

Officials added that updates regarding the restoration of the service will be communicated in due course, depending on further directions from the NDMA. The suspension is expected to remain temporary, with authorities reviewing the system's functionality and operational protocols to ensure effective and secure future deployment.

Nationwide System Launched in May

Earlier in May, the Government of India launched a nationwide Cell Broadcast System (CBS), a significant upgrade to the country's disaster warning and emergency communication infrastructure, aimed at enabling near-real-time, geo-targeted alerts to mobile phones across the country. The system was inaugurated by Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia, who described the initiative as a major step in strengthening India's disaster management framework.

He said the launch reflects a clear shift in approach from a reactive response model to a more proactive system focused on safeguarding citizens through early warnings and rapid dissemination of critical information. "The launch of the Cell Broadcast System marks a transformative step in India's disaster management framework, reflecting our shift from a reactive to a proactive approach in safeguarding citizens," Scindia said at the launch event.

Indigenous Development and Features

The Cell Broadcast System has been developed indigenously by the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT) under the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), in close collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the Ministry of Home Affairs. The system is designed to allow authorities to broadcast emergency alerts simultaneously to mobile users in specific geographic locations.

According to the Ministry of Communications, CBS enables near real-time, geo-targeted alerts to reach millions of users instantly, ensuring that no individual in the affected area is left out during critical situations. It also addresses the limitations of traditional SMS-based alert systems, which often face delays or disruptions during high network congestion.

Officials stated that the system is designed to function even under heavy network load, making it highly reliable during emergencies when communication networks are often strained. Alerts are delivered as priority pop-up notifications on mobile screens, accompanied by loud alert tones. In some cases, supported devices can also read out the alerts aloud, ensuring accessibility for users. (ANI)