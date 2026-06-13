A CID team searched TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's Kolkata residence, prompting the party to slam the move as 'political vendetta'. MPs Sagarika Ghose and Kirti Azad highlighted the early morning timing and a 'NIL' seizure report.

A team of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) officials, on Saturday, searched the Kalighat residence of TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee in Kolkata.

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TMC slams search, calls it 'political vendetta'

Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Sagarika Ghose said that the police arrived at Banerjee's residence at 3 am on Saturday. Political vendetta gets from bad to worse. https://t.co/kMS2Zcgkic — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) June 13, 2026 "3 AM Saturday June 13. Police arrive at Abhishek Banerjee's @abhishekaitc's Kalighat residence in Kolkata. 5 AM: Disaster Management team called in to break open locks. 6:30 AM: Search begins, from second floor to terrace, lasting 90 minutes. Outcome? Seizure report says : NIL. No evidence. No wrongdoing. NOTHING. Just political vendetta, intimidation and mental torture. Operation Lotus is targeting every leader who refuses to surrender to the BJP's diktat. Disgraceful attack on an opposition leader. VINDICTIVE, CONNIVING, scumbag LOW LIFE tactics. SHAME."

Further, All India Trinamool Congress slammed the development and said, "Political vendetta gets from bad to worse." Party MP Kirti Azad claimed that the seizure report said that the outcome of the search operations was "NIL." 3 AM Sat June 13. Police arrive at Abhishek Banerjee’s residence. 5 AM: Disaster Management team called to break locks. 6:30 AM: Search begins, 2nd floor to top 90 mins Outcome? Seizure report says : NIL. NIL. NIL. BJP’s vindictive vendetta, Conniving Scumbags, Disgraceful — Kirti Azad (@KirtiAzaad) June 13, 2026 "3 AM Sat June 13. Police arrive at Abhishek Banerjee's residence. 5 AM: Disaster Management team called to break locks. 6:30 AM: Search begins, 2nd floor to top 90 mins Outcome? Seizure report says : NIL. NIL. NIL. BJP's vindictive vendetta, Conniving Scumbags, Disgraceful," Azad wrote on X.

Search linked to signature forgery case

Meanwhile, on Friday, a team of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) officials reached the residence of Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee in Kolkata in connection with the signature forgery case. On Thursday, Abhishek Banerjee was questioned by the CID for nearly 5.5 hours in connection with the same case at Bhabani Bhawan, the agency's headquarters in Kolkata's Alipore area.

FIR against Mamata Banerjee

Moreover, the Kolkata Police has registered an FIR against Mamata Banerjee. The FIR was registered at Hare Street, Kolkata Central Division, on June 7 under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Section 196(1), Section 351(2) and Section 352.

In his complaint, Tushar Kanti Das, alleged that on March 9 this year, Mamata Banerjee delivered "a misleading speech intended to provoke a breach of peace, affect public tranquillity, maintain communal harmony, and threaten the democratic structure of the state". (ANI)