A Kanpur student, Ashutosh Yadav, wrote an emotional letter to PM Modi, expressing concern over his security amidst global crises. He urged the PM to not cut security expenses, stating his family is ready for any sacrifice for the nation.

Amidst global instability, the Iran-Israel conflict, and the resulting economic challenges, a young student from Kanpur has written an emotional letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing unwavering faith in his leadership. Expressing concern over the Prime Minister's security in the letter, he wrote that people are willing to bear every kind of scarcity, but will not accept any compromise with the Prime Minister's security.

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Ashutosh Yadav, a resident of Kanpur, wrote in his letter that the current global situations has had a wide impact on energy supply, trade, and the supply chain. At such a time, the message of self-reliance, restraint, and prioritizing national interest by PM Modi is a source of inspiration for millions of Indians. He said that his entire family is ready for every necessary sacrifice in national interest and has taken a resolve to reduce dependence on unnecessary imported items so that there is no unnecessary pressure on the country's foreign exchange reserves.

Urges PM to Prioritise Security

In the letter, Ashutosh Yadav cited news reports stating that the Prime Minister intended to cut expenses on his own security arrangements. Expressing concern over this, he wrote that while the Prime Minister's simplicity and spirit of sacrifice are inspiring, his security must be paramount.

He wrote, "You are not just a public representative, but a symbol of hope, faith, and inspiration for millions of Indians. You are the invaluable heritage of this nation."

In an emotional message Yadav wrote, "If needed, we will endure difficulties, stay hungry, but will never let any harm come to India's self-respect, identity, and sovereignty."

Ashutosh Yadav urged the Prime Minister to give top priority to his security arrangements because the country needs his leadership now more than ever.

Faith in Leadership Amidst Challenges

Ashutosh Yadav, while praising PM Modi's leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic, wrote that the leadership which provided hope and faith to the country in that difficult time remains a source of inspiration for millions of Indians today. He expressed confidence that despite current global challenges, India will emerge even stronger under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and will achieve the goal of a developed India by the year 2047.

In the letter, he also conveyed best wishes and blessings to the Prime Minister on behalf of his grandmother Indrani Devi, and his parents Shyam Singh and Sudha Yadav. He stated that Prime Minister Modi has always been a source of inspiration for them.

This letter is, in a way, a reflection of an ordinary Indian family's faith, emotional connection, and belief in the Prime Minister's resolve for a 'Developed India'. (ANI)