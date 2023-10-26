Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bengaluru: Mother and child killed in multiple vehicle pileup on Horamavu ORR

    A series of accidents near the BMTC bus stand on Horamavu Outer Ring Road in Bengaluru claimed the lives of a mother and son, leaving four others injured. The accidents involved an auto rickshaw, a Bolero pickup vehicle, and motorcycles. The injured individuals are in stable condition, and two drivers have been arrested. The tragic incidents happened as the family was heading to celebrate Vijayadashami.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Oct 26, 2023, 10:23 AM IST

    A series of accidents near the BMTC bus stand on Horamavu Outer Ring Road in Bengaluru has claimed the lives of a mother and her young son while leaving four others seriously injured. The accidents involved an auto rickshaw, a Bolero pickup vehicle, and motorcycles.

    The victims have been identified as Ashwini (29) and her son Nidumamidi Yashwin (7), hailing from Andhra Pradesh. Sadly, they didn't survive the incidents. Injured in the accidents were Arjun Bista, his wife Kama Bista, Bolero pickup driver Dil Bahudur Shrestha, and auto driver Sanju. Thankfully, the injured individuals are now in stable condition.

    The series of tragic events began around 10:30 a.m. on a Tuesday. A BMTC bus had come to a stop at the BMTC bus stand on Horamavu Outer Ring Road to pick up passengers. At the same time, an auto rickshaw, coming from the Ramamurthynagar direction, collided with the stationary bus from behind.

    During this collision, the Bolero pickup vehicle, which was trailing the auto rickshaw, swerved to the right to avoid the collision, which resulted in a collision with a motorcycle travelling ahead. This collision caused the mother and son on the motorcycle to lose control and fall, resulting in severe injuries. The Bista couple was also struck by the auto rickshaw, leading to injuries for the auto driver as well.

    Quick-thinking members of the public rushed the injured to a nearby hospital. Despite the best efforts of medical professionals, Ashwini and her son Yashwin tragically succumbed to their injuries. However, the injured individuals, including the Bista couple and the drivers, received treatment at the Bista Hospital and are currently out of danger.

    Police reports indicate that following their medical treatment, the auto driver, Sanju, who sustained minor injuries, and Dil Bahadur Shrestha, the driver of the Bolero pickup vehicle, have been arrested. The police clarified that these tragic incidents occurred while the family was on their way to KG Halli to celebrate Vijayadashami with their relatives.

    Last Updated Oct 26, 2023, 10:23 AM IST
