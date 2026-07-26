A 25-year-old man, Nizamuddin was arrested in Bengaluru's Nelamangala for allegedly sexually assaulting a cow on a public street. Hindu organisations demand strict legal action.

A 25-year-old man was arrested on Thursday in Bengaluru's Nelamangala area for allegedly sexually assaulting a cow in broad daylight on a public street, sparking outrage among local residents and right-wing organisations.

The accused, identified as Nizamuddin, is a native of Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, and was staying at a relative's house in Nelamangala at the time of the incident. Police said the alleged assault took place in Weavers Colony on the city's outskirts.

According to police, residents and passers-by caught Nizamuddin in the act and detained him. Before the incident, locals had reportedly accused him of engaging in indecent behaviour and making inappropriate gestures at a woman in the neighbourhood.

Hindu Organisations Demand Strict Action

As news of the incident spread, members of Hindu organisations gathered outside Nelamangala Town police station, demanding legal action against the accused. Activists, including Puneeth Kerehalli, led the protest.

"Such heinous acts against animals in public spaces are abhorrent and unacceptable. We have demanded that police register a stringent case and ensure maximum punishment under the law," said Puneeth, according to reports.

The protest outside the police station continued for several hours as activists pressed for immediate action. Police assured the gathering that appropriate legal measures would be taken against the accused.

Legal Proceedings Underway

Police have registered a case against Nizamuddin under relevant sections of the law, including those pertaining to animal cruelty and public indecency. The accused was produced before a local court and remanded to judicial custody.

The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, prohibits causing unnecessary pain or suffering to animals, with penalties including fines and imprisonment. However, legal experts noted that specific provisions regarding sexual assault against animals vary, and courts often rely on broader cruelty charges.

The incident has raised questions about the safety of animals in public spaces and the need for stricter enforcement of animal protection laws. Animal rights activists have called for harsher penalties to deter such offences.

Public Outrage and Community Response

The local community in Nelamangala expressed shock and anger over the incident, describing it as disturbing and unacceptable. Residents have demanded that authorities take strong action to ensure such incidents do not recur.

Several eyewitnesses confirmed that Nizamuddin was caught red-handed by locals who immediately informed the police. The quick response from residents and passers-by prevented the accused from escaping.