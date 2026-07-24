32-year-old woman died in a horrific accident at Hardoi bus stand after getting trapped between two buses. Both drivers moved vehicles simultaneously, crushing her. Family alleges negligence.

A 32-year-old woman lost her life in a horrific accident at the roadways bus stand in Hardoi after she was crushed between two buses whose drivers moved them forward simultaneously without checking their surroundings.

The victim, identified as Neha Singh, resided in Khetui village under Kotwali Dehat area and worked for a pharmaceutical company. She had arrived at the bus stand on Wednesday to travel to Bangarmau in Unnao district for a company meeting.

According to eyewitness accounts, the tragedy unfolded around 1:30 PM when a bus heading to Unnao arrived at the stand. Neha, who was waiting for her ride, got up to board the vehicle and began walking between two stationary buses – one from Kannauj Depot and another from Hardoi Depot – that were already parked at the stand.

Both Drivers Moved Vehicles Without Checking

The drivers of both parked buses started their engines and moved their vehicles forward at the same time. In the terrifying moments that followed, Neha became trapped between the front sections of both buses while standing. The crushing pressure was so severe that her head was caught between the vehicles.

Witnesses described Neha's desperate screams for help as people nearby rushed towards her. They raised an alarm and managed to stop both drivers, but by then, the woman had already suffered fatal injuries. Her head had been crushed in the impact.

Bystanders immediately pulled Neha out from between the buses and rushed her to the medical college, where doctors pronounced her dead upon arrival. Police were notified and arrived at the scene, sending the body for post-mortem examination.

Scroll to load tweet…

Family's Tragic History of Accidents

The devastating news was delivered to Neha's family, and her brother-in-law Vireesh Singh reached the spot. He alleged that the accident occurred entirely due to the negligence of both bus drivers, who failed to check whether anyone was present in front of their vehicles before moving them forward.

Vireesh Singh also shared a heart-wrenching detail about the family's history. Ten years ago, Neha's husband Sarvesh Singh had died in a similar manner – trapped between a DCM vehicle and a truck. Neha had been managing the family responsibilities since then.

The couple leaves behind two children – a 15-year-old daughter named Riya Singh and an 11-year-old son named Vivek. With both parents now gone, the children have been left orphaned, their lives irrevocably altered by a tragedy that mirrors their father's death a decade ago.

Police Investigation Underway

Following the accident, chaos erupted at the bus stand as people raised alarms and demanded answers. The police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. Both bus drivers are likely to face questioning regarding their actions.

The accident has raised serious questions about safety protocols at bus stands across the state. Eyewitnesses pointed out that buses often park dangerously close to each other, leaving little space for passengers to navigate through. Additionally, the lack of proper supervision and standard operating procedures for drivers to check blind spots before moving vehicles has become a growing concern.

Commuters at the Hardoi bus stand expressed shock over the incident, calling for stricter safety measures and accountability for such tragedies. The Roadways department has yet to issue an official statement regarding the matter.

As the family prepares for the final rites, the community has rallied around the orphaned children. Local officials have assured that the matter will be thoroughly investigated and appropriate action will be taken against those found responsible for the negligence.