A 19-year-old girl in Varanasi allegedly died by suicide after her mother objected to her late-night phone use. She locked herself in a room and hanged herself from a fan hook.

A 19-year-old girl in Varanasi allegedly took her own life after her mother objected to her mobile phone usage, locking herself in her room and hanging herself from a fan hook.

The tragic incident occurred on Thursday around 12 noon in the Lallapura area under Sigra police station limits. The deceased, identified as Pooja Chaurasia, was the third child of Hanuman Chaurasia, who lives with his family in a rented accommodation.

Family members had been knocking on the door from outside, but the young woman refused to open it. When they failed to get a response, they informed the police, who broke down the door and discovered Pooja's body hanging from a hook.

Ongoing Disputes Over Phone Usage

According to family members, Pooja's mother Savitri Chaurasia had repeatedly forbidden her from using the mobile phone late at night. The family had been troubled by her habit of staying up all night on the device, which had led to several arguments in recent days.

On Wednesday night, Pooja took her phone and went out of her room, spending the entire night using it. When her mother reprimanded her, she responded angrily, claiming she was watching reels on social media. The argument escalated further on Thursday morning when her mother expressed displeasure again.

Following the heated exchange, Pooja went inside the house, locked herself in her room, placed a cylinder on the cot, made a noose with a dupatta on the fan hook, and hanged herself. Her mother kept screaming and shouting from the window, but Pooja did not respond.

Neighbours Tried to Break Door Open

In a desperate rush, neighbours were called to try and break down the door, but the latch would not give way. Sigra police were then contacted, and officers successfully broke the door open. ACP Chetganj Shubham Singh also arrived at the scene to gather information.

The police called the forensic team, took possession of the body, completed the inquest, and sent it for post-mortem. The family has been left devastated by the sudden loss.

Family Background and Marriage Preparations

Hanuman Chaurasia, Pooja's father, was busy preparing for his daughter's wedding. The family has two sons and two daughters, with one son and one daughter already married and living separately. Pooja was the third child and had studied only up to class 5 before leaving school.

The incident has highlighted growing concerns over excessive mobile phone usage among young people and the potential for family conflicts to escalate tragically. Mental health experts emphasize the importance of open communication between parents and children regarding device usage, rather than confrontational approaches that may lead to extreme reactions.

Local authorities have urged families to handle such disputes with sensitivity and seek professional help if needed. The police investigation is ongoing, and officials have assured that all procedures are being followed properly.