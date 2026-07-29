Bengaluru is set to experience cloudy skies, intermittent rain and afternoon thunderstorms on July 29. Pleasant temperatures, breezy conditions and occasional showers are expected, while commuters should prepare for traffic delays and waterlogging.

Bengaluru is expected to remain under the influence of active monsoon conditions on Wednesday, July 29. According to the latest weather forecast, the city will witness generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rainfall at several places. Isolated pockets may experience thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds, especially during the afternoon and evening. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 28°C, while the minimum may remain between 21°C and 22°C, ensuring comfortable weather throughout the day.

Commuters May Face Traffic Delays

Rain during peak office hours could lead to slow-moving traffic, waterlogging in low-lying areas and slippery roads across Bengaluru. Motorists are advised to drive carefully, maintain safe distances and avoid flooded stretches whenever possible. Residents heading outdoors should carry umbrellas or raincoats, as weather conditions may change quickly. Those planning long-distance travel are encouraged to check weather updates before leaving home.

Monsoon Activity to Continue This Week

The ongoing southwest monsoon is expected to keep Bengaluru's weather pleasant over the next few days. Forecasts indicate continued cloud cover with intermittent showers and isolated thunderstorms through the week. While the rainfall will provide relief from warm daytime conditions, humidity levels are likely to remain moderately high between rain spells. Citizens are advised to stay updated with official IMD advisories, particularly if thunderstorms or heavy rain warnings are issued.