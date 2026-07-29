A three-year-old boy was seriously injured after a stray dog attacked him in Maharashtra's Bagroja Hadko area. The incident has reignited concerns over rising dog attacks.

A three-year-old boy was seriously injured after a stray dog attacked him in the Bagroja Hadko area on Tuesday, July 27, in an incident that has once again highlighted the growing stray dog menace in the city.

The child, identified as Trivendra Sonawane, was playing in the area when the dog suddenly pounced on him. The entire incident was captured on a nearby CCTV camera.

Woman Rescues Child

According to eyewitnesses, Trivendra screamed for help as the dog bit him. A woman who was nearby rushed to his aid and managed to pull the child away from the dog's grip. The injured boy was immediately taken to a hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

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Following the attack, residents of the Bagroja-Hadko area expressed fear, particularly parents of young children, senior citizens, and pedestrians who feel vulnerable to such attacks.

Previous Concerns Raised

The incident comes days after several municipal corporators raised the issue of stray dogs during the municipal corporation's general body meeting on Friday. Corporators had strongly demanded immediate action against the growing stray dog menace, warning that if the administration did not act, they would release stray dogs outside the homes of municipal officials.

Despite these warnings, residents say no effective measures have been taken, raising questions about the administration's approach to the problem.

Growing Menace and Public Outrage

Residents have expressed anger over the increasing number of dog attacks in various parts of the city. Tuesday's incident has intensified calls for the municipal corporation to launch a special drive to address the issue of aggressive and stray dogs.

Animal welfare activists have pointed out that stray dog populations have increased due to lack of sterilization programs. While the municipal corporation is responsible for managing stray dogs, residents claim their complaints are often ignored.