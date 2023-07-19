Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru: IKEA apologizes after customer finds dead rat on foodcourt table

     

    IKEA in Bengaluru faced a customer complaint when a dead rat was found on a food court table. The incident gained attention on social media, and IKEA apologized, stating that they are investigating and prioritizing food safety and hygiene for the best customer experience.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 19, 2023, 12:16 PM IST

    The Swedish supply chain, IKEA, has apologised to its customer in Bengaluru, who found a dead rat while having food at the food court in the store. Customers often come across bizarre incidents in their food, at restaurants and malls. One such customer has witnessed a dead rat on the table, while having food at the IKEA foodcourt, at Nagasandra in Bengaluru. 

    IKEA has been famous for its hospitality and consumer satisfaction. It offers thousands of products which include households and types of furniture. While a customer was enjoying food at the food court, she found a dead rat on the table, which stunned her. She quickly took the issue to Twitter, to which the IKEA has apologised to her for the inconvenience caused.

    A user @Sharanyashettyy has shared the images of a dead rat on her table and wrote, “Wtf.. guess what fell in our food table at ikea…. I can’t even.. We were eating and thus rat just dropped dead.. Most bizarre moment ever!” and tagged IKEA’s official handles in India.

    IKEA is famous for the best experience served for its customer for a wide range of furniture and serves dishes from all over the world in its food court, to its customers.

    A user commented, “What was the action taken? I guess none. Glad at least your incident gained media attention but mine wasn’t! Anyways no action taken and people won’t stop eating at IKEA Bangalore”

    Meanwhile, responding to the incident, IKEA has apologised to the customer on Twitter. “Hey! We apologise for the unpleasant incident at IKEA Nagasandra. We’re currently investigating the situation & ensuring to take all precautionary efforts. Food safety and hygiene is our top priority, and we want our customers to always have the best shopping experience at IKEA”.

    The supply giant has a very large customer base all over the world. It inhabits thousands of customers in the Bengaluru branch, visiting every day.

    Last Updated Jul 19, 2023, 12:30 PM IST
