Jammu Weather LATEST Update: Unfavourable weather conditions severely disrupted rail services in Jammu, leading to delayed arrivals, multiple cancellations. Passengers faced long waits, uncertainty as several major trains failed to run on schedule
Weather Disruption Hits Rail Operations
Changing weather conditions caused major disruptions to rail traffic in Jammu on Sunday. Several long-distance trains arrived hours behind schedule, while four services originating from Jammu were cancelled to ensure safety amid adverse conditions.
Passengers Stranded, Facilities Under Pressure
Train delays and cancellations led to heavy congestion at the Jammu railway station. Waiting halls and platforms remained crowded throughout the day as passengers struggled in the cold, repeatedly approaching enquiry counters for updates and alternative travel options.
Delays, Cancellations and Official Response
According to railway officials, services like Shri Shakti Express, Jammu Rajdhani, Hemkunt Express, Malwa Express, and others were delayed by two to eight hours. Four trains, including Garib Rath and Vande Bharat services, were cancelled. Officials stated that efforts are underway to restore normal operations once weather conditions improve.
