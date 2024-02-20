Bengaluru court paves way for asset sale: Jayalalithaa's jewellery to be handed over to TN govt in March

The Bengaluru court orders Tamil Nadu to retrieve the unlawfully acquired jewellery of late CM J. Jayalalitha. The directive mandates specific procedures for the transfer, scheduled for March 6th and 7th, 2024. The legal battle extends beyond jewellery, covering various assets seized during raids, with plans for auctioning post-legal proceedings.

The Bengaluru court has directed the Tamil Nadu government to retrieve the unlawfully acquired jewellery of the late Chief Minister, J. Jayalalitha, through a specified procedure. The court's decision follows a series of legal proceedings initiated by RTI activist T. Narasimhamurthy, shedding light on the amassed wealth beyond legitimate means during Jayalalitha's tenure as Chief Minister in the 1990s.

The former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, J. Jayalalitha, who held office six times from 1991 to 2016, faced legal scrutiny for accumulating wealth disproportionate to her known sources of income during her initial tenure. This ongoing case, which originated from her first term as Chief Minister from 1991 to 1996, had seen various twists and turns, affecting her political career.

Recent court proceedings in Bengaluru have mandated the transfer of the confiscated assets, particularly gold ornaments, to the Tamil Nadu government. The civil and sessions court of the city, under the jurisdiction of the 36th City Civil and Sessions Court, has set specific dates for the handover, slated for March 6th and 7th, 2024.

The court's directive includes detailed instructions for the retrieval process. An authorized individual, accompanied by officials from the Tamil Nadu government, is designated to take possession of the confiscated jewellery. Additionally, the court has emphasized security measures, requiring photographers, videographers, and six large boxes to facilitate the transfer.

The legal battle surrounding Jayalalitha's amassed assets extends beyond the jewellery. A substantial amount of wealth, including gold, diamonds, emeralds, pearls, precious stones, and multi-coloured stones, along with thousands of sarees, shoes, and shawls, were seized during raids on her properties, highlighting the scale of the investigation.

In compliance with the court's orders, the Tamil Nadu government has issued a Demand Draft (DD) worth ₹5 crores to the Karnataka government, covering the expenses incurred during the investigation. The court has outlined plans for auctioning confiscated assets following the completion of legal proceedings against the convicts involved.