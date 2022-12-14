'Bandit's Rashtra Samithi': YS Sharmila slams Telangana CM KCR

YS Sharmila said, "He (KCR) is the country's richest bandit as he is involved in the Kaleshwaram (irrigation project)corruption scam... syphoned off 70,000 crores in funds from financial institutions."

YSR Telangana Party chief YS Sharmila, the sister of Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy, slammed the Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday by calling him the 'richest bandit in the country' and accused him of stealing Rs 70,000 crores in funds.

As per the report, YS Sharmila said, "Bandit's Rashtra Samithi' not Bharat Rashtra Samithi..." Additionally, she said, "He (KCR) is the country's richest bandit as he is involved in the Kaleshwaram (irrigation project)corruption scam... syphoned off 70,000 crores in funds from financial institutions."

KCR's Telangana Rashtra Samithi has been renamed Bharat Rashtra Samithi as the Telangana chief minister considers contesting for the Lok Sabha in 2024.

Recently, YS Sharmila has been outspoken in her criticism of Telangana's chief minister. This month, she made headlines after photos of her sitting in her car while it was being towed away by Hyderabad Police went viral.

She had refused to end her anti-KCR protest. Sharmila and YSRTP supporters gathered outside his house to protest an alleged attack on her convoy in the Warangal district by Telangana's ruling party workers.

YS Sharmila claimed that KCR's government had 'destroyed vehicles and beaten up people' and that 'there is no democracy' under his government.

Sharmila was later released on personal bond and conditional bail. After being denied permission to hold a padayatra, she went on a hunger strike and was transferred to a hospital late Friday night after her health deteriorated. She was released after being treated for low blood pressure and other issues.

Also Read: YSR Telangana Party chief YS Sharmila arrested; her campaign bus set ablaze

Also Read: Telangana: 16 held for barging into dentist's home and kidnapping her

Also Read: In a first, two transgender doctors join govt service in Telangana