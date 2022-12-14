Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Bandit's Rashtra Samithi': YS Sharmila slams Telangana CM KCR

    YS Sharmila said, "He (KCR) is the country's richest bandit as he is involved in the Kaleshwaram (irrigation project)corruption scam... syphoned off 70,000 crores in funds from financial institutions." 

    First Published Dec 14, 2022, 2:53 PM IST

    YSR Telangana Party chief YS Sharmila, the sister of Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy, slammed the Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday by calling him the 'richest bandit in the country' and accused him of stealing Rs 70,000 crores in funds. 

    As per the report, YS Sharmila said, "Bandit's Rashtra Samithi' not Bharat Rashtra Samithi..."  Additionally, she said, "He (KCR) is the country's richest bandit as he is involved in the Kaleshwaram (irrigation project)corruption scam... syphoned off 70,000 crores in funds from financial institutions." 

    KCR's Telangana Rashtra Samithi has been renamed Bharat Rashtra Samithi as the Telangana chief minister considers contesting for the Lok Sabha in 2024.

    Recently, YS Sharmila has been outspoken in her criticism of Telangana's chief minister. This month, she made headlines after photos of her sitting in her car while it was being towed away by Hyderabad Police went viral.

    She had refused to end her anti-KCR protest. Sharmila and YSRTP supporters gathered outside his house to protest an alleged attack on her convoy in the Warangal district by Telangana's ruling party workers.

    YS Sharmila claimed that KCR's government had 'destroyed vehicles and beaten up people' and that 'there is no democracy' under his government. 

    Sharmila was later released on personal bond and conditional bail. After being denied permission to hold a padayatra, she went on a hunger strike and was transferred to a hospital late Friday night after her health deteriorated. She was released after being treated for low blood pressure and other issues.

    Over 60 cases of Vande-Bharat trains hit by animals reported this year: Ashwini Vaishnav to Lok Sabha

    Sidhu Moose Wala murder case: 13 cops get death threats; officials raise security cover

    'Arey, tum bol rahe ho…': Bihar CM Nitish Kumar loses cool as BJP questions liquor ban

    Acid attack on schoolgirl in Delhi's Dwarka; Police hunt for bike-borne men

    'Next Manmohan Singh': BJP slams Raghuram Rajan for joining Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra

    Over 60 cases of Vande-Bharat trains hit by animals reported this year: Ashwini Vaishnav to Lok Sabha

    Apple introduces iPhone 14's Emergency SOS via Satellite feature to THESE countries

    Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is the title of Ranbir and Shraddha starrer film - READ on to know

    Sidhu Moose Wala murder case: 13 cops get death threats; officials raise security cover

    Avatar: The Way of Water LEAKED: James Cameron's film out on Filmyzilla, Tamilrockers and many Torrent sites

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: KL Rahul promises that India will play aggressively; here's why

    Revisiting Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8,650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

