Popular Indian composer and singer Vishal Mishra has come out strongly against Turkey and Azerbaijan after they supported Pakistan during the heightening tensions between India and Pakistan. In a fiery social media post, Mishra announced that he would never set foot in Turkey or Azerbaijan because they supported Pakistan's move.

Vishal Mishra's Bold Statement

Vishal Mishra went to social media on May 9, 2025, to vent his anger at Turkey's entry into the war. He posted:

"Never ever going to #Turkey and #Azerbaijan! No leisure, no concerts! Mark My Words! Never!!"

The announcement followed reports that Pakistan had employed Turkish manufactured drones to attack several civilian and military targets across India.

Turkey's Support for Pakistan: What Happened?

Turkey openly supported Pakistan after India's Operation Sindoor, a military intervention in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26. The Indian actions were denounced by Turkey as provocative and risky for escalation.

It has also been reported that two Turkish cargo planes arrived in Pakistan, reportedly loaded with military equipment.

Public Personalities and Businesses Become Part of the Boycott Campaign

After Mishra's comment, some Indian public figures and companies have requested citizens to reconsider visiting Turkey and Azerbaijan.

EaseMyTrip Chairman Nishant Pitti cautioned travelers not to travel to Turkey and Azerbaijan unless strictly necessary.

Television actor Kushal Tandon disclosed that his mother canceled her trip to Turkey in protest, even after losing non-refundable costs.

Goa Villas, a luxury vacation rental company, stated that it would not provide services to Turkish nationals anymore, citing Turkey's uncooperative attitude in the present geopolitical environment.

Turkish Airlines is also Boycotted

Indian social media participants have also requested a boycott of Turkish Airlines and asked others not to fly with the airline as a result of Turkey's solidarity with Pakistan.

Turkey's Official Response

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan allegedly telephoned Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, hailing Pakistan's "calm and restrained policies" and endorsing diplomatic de-escalation.

"Turkey is prepared to do what it can to avoid tensions increasing, and diplomatic contacts in this regard will continue," the Turkish Presidency said.

Vishal Mishra's fierce criticism of Turkey and Azerbaijan shows the increasing worries of Indian citizens about Turkey's backing of Pakistan. The boycott movement becomes stronger as tensions escalate further, with public personalities and corporations advising restraint.