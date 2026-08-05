Gujarat Council on Science and Technology (GUJCOST) invites students aged 10-17 for the National Children's Science Congress 2026. The initiative encourages young innovators to develop scientific solutions for local environmental and social issues.

The Gujarat Council on Science and Technology (GUJCOST) has invited young innovators from across the state to participate in the National Children's Science Congress (NCSC)-2026, providing students an opportunity to explore local challenges through scientific research and develop practical solutions.

According to the CMO, the annual programme, aimed at promoting scientific temperament, curiosity and innovation among children, has opened registrations for students aged between 10 and 17 years. The initiative encourages young minds to identify problems in their surroundings, conduct scientific studies and present solutions that can contribute to sustainable development.

The NCSC-2026 is being organised under the guidance of the National Council for Science and Technology Communication (NCSTC), Department of Science and Technology, Government of India. GUJCOST is coordinating the programme in Gujarat as the State Coordinator.

Theme: "Science and Innovation for Sustainability"

This year's theme, "Science and Innovation for Sustainability," focuses on encouraging students to use science and technology to address environmental and social challenges. Participants can prepare research projects under five major sub-themes: waste management, energy conservation, water conservation, food, agriculture and health, and Indian Knowledge Systems.

Eligibility and Participation

Students in Classes 6 to 12, as well as out-of-school children between 10 and 17 years of age, are eligible to participate. Each team will consist of two students working under the guidance of a mentor teacher.

Competition Pathway and Benefits

The programme provides students with an opportunity to improve their research abilities, scientific reasoning and problem-solving skills. Projects selected at the district level will progress to the state-level competition. Subsequently, 26 of the best projects from Gujarat will be selected to represent the state at the national-level competition.

Registration Details

Registration for both students and teachers is completely free, and the deadline for online registration is August 15, 2026. GUJCOST has urged schools, teachers, parents and students to actively participate and encourage scientific exploration among children.

Officials highlighted that the NCSC has played a significant role in nurturing young scientific talent across Gujarat. Since 2014, thousands of students have participated in district and state-level events, presenting research-based projects addressing local issues.

Support for Innovation

In addition to providing a platform for recognition, GUJCOST will support innovative and impactful projects through its Intellectual Property Facilitation Centre (IPFC). Selected participants will receive assistance in protecting their innovations through patents, designs and copyrights.

The initiative is expected to encourage students to move beyond classroom learning and apply scientific methods to real-world challenges, strengthening the culture of innovation and sustainability among young learners.