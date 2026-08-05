FAIMA backs the statewide strike by Maharashtra's resident doctors (MARD) against policies promoting 'mixopathy,' such as a bridge course for homeopathy practitioners, citing risks to patient safety and scientific medical practice.

The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) on Wednesday extended its support to the decision of the Central MARD (Maharashtra State Association of Resident Doctors) to proceed with a statewide withdrawal of routine medical services from today (August 5).

In a letter addressed to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, FAIMA said the decision came after "repeated representations, discussions and attempts at constructive dialogue with the authorities regarding deeply concerning policy developments". "Unfortunately, these concerns remained unresolved, leaving the medical fraternity with no alternative but to adopt a peaceful, democratic mode of protest," the letter read.

Concerns Over 'Mixopathy' and Patient Safety

FAIMA said it strongly endorses the concerns raised by Central MARD, particularly regarding the proposed introduction of a Bridge Course for Homeopathy practitioners, the move to facilitate their registration with the Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC), and the "resultant institutionalisation of mixopathy/cross-practice". Mixopathy is a term used by medical professionals to talk about integration of allopathy with traditional alternative systems of medicine, including homeopathy.

The association said such measures are against the principles of scientific medical practice, statutory accountability and, most importantly, patient safety. "Mixopathy dilutes the rigour of modern evidence-based medicine and creates a dangerous precedent where practitioners are allowed to operate beyond their formally trained competencies. This not only compromises the quality of care but also exposes patients to avoidable risks and undermines public trust in the healthcare system," the letter read.

FAIMA's Key Demands

The association demanded an immediate halt to the proposed registration of CCMP-certified (Certificate Course in Modern Pharmacology) BHMS (Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery) practitioners with the MMC, prohibition of cross-practice beyond legally recognised scopes, assurance that no administrative mechanism legitimises mixopathy, and urgent engagement with stakeholders to resolve long-pending issues of resident doctors.

"This movement is not against any system of medicine, but firmly against unsafe and unscientific integration of systems that endangers patient welfare," FAIMA said.

Urging the Maharashtra government to intervene, FAIMA called for the immediate halt of all policy issues promoting mixopathy. (ANI)