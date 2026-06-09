A routine inspection of a household water tank in Uttarakhand's Haridwar quickly turned into a nerve-racking discovery when residents found dozens of baby snakes wriggling inside the storage unit.

A routine inspection of a household water tank in Uttarakhand'sHaridwar quickly turned into a nerve-racking discovery when residents found dozens of baby snakes wriggling inside the storage unit. The incident took place in Sarai village, where members of a local family noticed suspicious movement inside their water tank. Curious and concerned, they took a closer look, only to find several snake hatchlings crawling through the tank.

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Worried residents alerted the forest department, subsequently, officials arrived at the location along with experienced snake catchers Talib and Bhola, who immediately launched a rescue operation to safely remove the reptiles.

Range Officer Shishpal Singh said that a total of 27 snake hatchlings were recovered during the exercise. The snakes were carefully extracted from the tank and later relocated to a safe habitat.

Forest officials confirmed that no injuries were reported during the incident, and the rescue was completed without any harm to either the residents or the reptiles.