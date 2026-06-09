A routine inspection of a household water tank in Uttarakhand's Haridwar quickly turned into a nerve-racking discovery when residents found dozens of baby snakes wriggling inside the storage unit.
A routine inspection of a household water tank in Uttarakhand'sHaridwar quickly turned into a nerve-racking discovery when residents found dozens of baby snakes wriggling inside the storage unit. The incident took place in Sarai village, where members of a local family noticed suspicious movement inside their water tank. Curious and concerned, they took a closer look, only to find several snake hatchlings crawling through the tank.
Worried residents alerted the forest department, subsequently, officials arrived at the location along with experienced snake catchers Talib and Bhola, who immediately launched a rescue operation to safely remove the reptiles.
Range Officer Shishpal Singh said that a total of 27 snake hatchlings were recovered during the exercise. The snakes were carefully extracted from the tank and later relocated to a safe habitat.
Forest officials confirmed that no injuries were reported during the incident, and the rescue was completed without any harm to either the residents or the reptiles.