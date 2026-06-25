West Bengal is likely to witness another round of rain and thunderstorms as a trough line stretches from North Bihar to the northwestern Bay of Bengal through Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, and Odisha. The weather system is expected to influence both North and South Bengal over the coming days.

While North Bengal has already been experiencing consistent rainfall, South Bengal has seen a mix of sunny mornings followed by evening thunderstorms and gusty winds. Similar weather conditions are expected to persist through the weekend.