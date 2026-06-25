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Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Cyclonic Circulation to Trigger Fresh Rain and Thunderstorms
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: A fresh spell of rain and thunderstorms is likely across West Bengal due to a trough extending from North Bihar to the Bay of Bengal. The weather department has issued yellow alerts for several districts
Fresh Rain and Thunderstorm Activity Expected Across Bengal
West Bengal is likely to witness another round of rain and thunderstorms as a trough line stretches from North Bihar to the northwestern Bay of Bengal through Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, and Odisha. The weather system is expected to influence both North and South Bengal over the coming days.
While North Bengal has already been experiencing consistent rainfall, South Bengal has seen a mix of sunny mornings followed by evening thunderstorms and gusty winds. Similar weather conditions are expected to persist through the weekend.
Yellow Alert Issued for Seven South Bengal Districts
According to the Alipore Meteorological Department, Kolkata and several South Bengal districts will experience partly cloudy skies from Thursday morning, accompanied by high humidity levels.
A yellow alert has been issued for North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, East Bardhaman, West Bardhaman, Birbhum, Murshidabad, and Nadia. These districts are likely to experience thunderstorms, rainfall, and strong winds. The weather department has indicated that the unstable conditions may continue until Monday.
Heavy Rainfall Likely in North Bengal; Landslide Risk Remains
North Bengal is also expected to receive significant rainfall. Heavy rain has been forecast for Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, and Cooch Behar, where yellow alerts remain in place.
Along with rainfall, gusty winds reaching speeds of 30 to 40 kmph are likely. Authorities have also warned of possible landslides in vulnerable hilly areas due to continued precipitation, urging residents and tourists to remain cautious.
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